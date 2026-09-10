CONCERTS, EVENTS & FESTIVALS

September 12: Opera Otago 70th birthday celebrations: dinner with music from soloists, ensembles and choruses, plus book launch, from 6pm in the Naylor Love Lounge, Edgar Centre. Bookings via humanitix.com by September 6.

September 12: Chamber Music NZ presents NZTrio+, an expanded ensemble playing quintets by Schubert, Gareth Farr, and Caroline Shaw, 7.30pm, Glenroy Auditorium.

September 16: School of Performing Arts Lunchtime Concert, “Striking Out: Music from the min-1920s” — a tribute to the centennial of the Music Department, 1pm at Marama Hall.

September 19: Dunedin Symphony Orchestra 60th Gala, conducted by James Judd with soloists Michael Houstoun (piano) and Jonathan Lemalu (bass), performing works by Jack Speirs, Smetana, Mozart, Shostakovich and Stravinsky, 7.30pm, Dunedin Town Hall.

September 24-25: Otago University music programme centenary celebrations, workshops, panel discussions, and classical and contemporary music concerts, on campus.

GIGS & COMEDY

Every Thursday: Dunedin Musicians Club weekly open jam night, Thursdays 5.30pm.

September 11: Wild Chitokakas, Bluestone, and Supertonics, 8pm, Dunedin Musicians Club, 12 Manse St. Doors open 7.30pm.

September 11: Soul Deep and Joe Public, 8.30pm-1am, The Bog. Free entry.

September 11: Office Dog present their Prime Corner album release tour, with Pearly, at The Crown Hotel.

September 12: Dunedin Jazz Club presents “Squaring the Circle”, Dunedin Youth Jazz Orchestra plays Stevie Wonder, featuring Mike Gaches and the Academy of Phunk, 7.30pm, Hanover Hall.

September 12: “There and Back Again: A Ranga’s Tale”, comedy with Oliver Lewis, 7.30pm, New Athenaeum Theatre.

September 12: The Whirling Eddys perform roots rock, rhythm ‘n blues, 8pm, No.8 Distillery, 90 Bond St. Tickets via humanitix.com

September 13: Dunedin Folk Club presents the Shields Meddings Trio, 7.30pm, Opoho Bowling Club, 80 Lovelock Ave.

September 19: The Tommy Gunners 20th anniversary celebration, with Chemical Damage, Serial Crush, Saurian, Sam Charlesworth and Grace Gemmell, 7.30pm, The Crown Hotel. Doors open 7pm.

THEATRE & POETRY

September 10-11: Lunchtime theatre, Calling Love by Asya Ahmadasri, directed by Eva Captijn, 1pm, Allen Hall, on campus.

September 17 and 18: Lunchtime theatre, Fugue by Rona Munro, directed by Caitlin Proctor, 1pm and 7pm on Thursday, 1pm on Friday, Allen Hall Theatre.

September 17-26: Moose of Fire Productions presents Stitched, a new play by Ellie Swann, New Athenaeum Theatre, 23 The Octagon.

September 18-20, 25-27: Taieri Dramatic Society presents Gone to Seed by Tim Hambleton, directed by Heidi McGregor, at Fire Station Theatre, 3 Cargill St, Mosgiel. Shows at 7pm and Sunday matinee at 2pm.

DANCE

September 10 and 17: Line dancing, Thursdays 10am-noon, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

September 10 and 17: South Dunedin Dance Club weekly dance, Thursdays 7pm-9pm, South Dunedin Community Hall. Inquiries, phone Graeme on 021 457-185.

September 15 and 17: Line dancing, all levels, Tuesdays and Thursdays noon, Octagon Club. All welcome. Inquiries, phone Anne on 027 331-6625.

MEETINGS & TALKS

September 10: Silverstream Women’s Club, with speaker Julie Judd, 10am at Mosgiel Presbyterian Church hall. Inquiries, phone Vicki on (03) 489-7491, or Lynne on 021 111-2169.

September 13: The 12th annual Dame Dorothy Fraser Lecture, presented by Pauline Smith with Hon Carmel Sepuloni, 4.30pm, St Paul’s Cathedral, Octagon.

September 14: Mosgiel Ladies Probus Club ‘Birthday’ meeting, with morning tea, quiz and games, 9.30am, Taieri Bowling Club, 12 Wickliffe St. New members welcome. Inquiries, phone Jackie 027 316 3961.

September 17: Otago Masters Athletics AGM, 6.30pm, Caledonian meeting room.

September 19: Dunedin Death Cafe meeting, open forum to discuss of death and dying, 3pm at The Swan, 23 Bath St. Pre-register on Dunedin Death Cafe Group Facebook page.

FILM

September 16: Dunedin Film Society screening of Age of Panic (2013), directed by Justine Triet, 7.30pm, Colquhoun lecture theatre, Great King St.

WORKSHOPS & ACTIVITIES

September 10: Valley Fest — NEV Art Class, showing the effects of salt on water colour wash, 10am-noon, Fred Hollows Room, The Valley Project, 262 North Rd.

September 10 and 17: Wakari Art Group meets Thursdays 10am, Wakari Scout Hall, 13 Holyrood Ave. New members welcome. Inquiries, phone Doris on 021 917-918.

September 10 and 17: Cards 500 for over-55s, Thursdays 1pm-4pm, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

September 12: Dunedin Naturalist Field Club Portobello-Allans Beach field trip, meet at 9am, corner Melville and Princes Sts. Potential members welcome. Inquiries, phone Alan (03) 950-3019.

September 13: Otago Chess Club hosts Sunday Society Chess, 7 Maitland St, 1pm-3pm.

September 14 and 21: Dunedin Community Accounting (DCA) weekly consultation sessions providing free accounting advice and support for local non-profit organisations and community groups, Mondays 5pm-7pm, Dunedin Community House, 43 Princes St.

September 15: Age Concern Otago Talking Cafe, topic “Everything Recycle — Recycle Right” with Rowan Cooke, of Enviro NZ, 1pm-3pm, St Mark’s Church, Green Island. Registrations, phone (03) 479-3054.

September 16 and 19: Dunedin Spinners & Weavers Guild meeting, 10am-2pm, Dunedin Gasworks Museum, Braemar St, South Dunedin. All interested people welcome.

September 16 and 23: Social hub for over-55s, Wednesdays 10am-noon, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave. Come along for a cup of tea, bring your craft work, play Scrabble or just chat.

September 17: Age Concern Otago Talking Cafe, topic “What is AI, and what do I need to know about it?” with Sarah Bramhall, of Netsafe, 10am-noon, South Dunedin Community Hall. Registrations, phone (03) 479-3054.

September 18: Port Chalmers & District Lions Club with Terra Nova Sea Scouts Group host a fundraising Bingo night, 6.15pm, Harbour Hawks clubroom, Albertson Ave, Port Chalmers. Help support sea scouts to attend the NZ Scouts Jamboree.

MUSIC GROUPS

September 10 and 17: Dunedin Rock Choir meet weekly to sing, Thursdays 7pm, St Peter’s Anglican Church hall, corner Hillside Rd and Eastbourne St. $5 cash.

September 11 and 18: Ukulele group, Fridays 1.30pm-3pm, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

September 11 and 18: Dunedin RSA Choir rehearsals, Mondays 7pm-9pm, Salvation Army hall, 575 Princes St. Inquiries, phone David More on 027 228-8186 or email david@more.net.nz.

September 11 and 18: Royal Dunedin Male Choir rehearsals, Mondays 7.15pm, Caversham Baptist Church hall, South Rd. Inquiries, phone/text Chris on 022 466-7955.

September 11 and 18: Highland Harmony chorus rehearsals, Mondays 7.15pm, Mercy Room, St Patrick’s Basilica hall, Macandrew Rd, South Dunedin. All welcome. Inquiries, phone/text Ian on 021 261-7485, or visit the website www.highlandharmony.nz

September 15 and 22: Dunedin Star Singers women’s choir rehearsals, Tuesdays 7pm, Mornington Methodist Church, Galloway St. New members welcome. Inquiries phone/text Raewyn on 027 4876-443.

September 15 and 22: Dunedin Harmony Chorus rehearsals, Tuesdays 7pm, Dunedin Church of Christ, 3 Prince Albert Rd. Inquiries, email enquiries@dunedinharmony.org.nz

September 15 and 22: NZ Red Cross Choir practice, Tuesdays 7pm, Red Cross rooms, York Pl. Inquiries, phone Kaye 027 723-5813.

September 15 and 22: City Choir Dunedin rehearsals, Tuesdays 7.30pm, Mornington Presbyterian Church, Maryhill Tce. New singers welcome. Inquiries, email members@citychoirdunedin.org.nz

September 18 and October 2: Singing group for over-55s, every second Friday 9.30am, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave. Just come along and join in.

Crown of Light by astrophotographer Kavan Chay, showing the Aurora Australis over Banks Peninsula, is on show in the Rangi Tako Winterstellar Exhibition at the Otago Art Society Galleries until September 25.

EXHIBITIONS

Until September 12: “Sparks and Symmetry”, works by Elaine Grant-Dolby, at Otago Art Society, first floor, Dunedin Railway Station.

Until September 13: “From Behind”, paintings by Imogen Taylor produced between 2022-26, curated by Dr Kirsty Baker, Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

Until September 16: “Whenua Feeling”, works by Noa Noa von Bassewitz; and “Form and Matter”, works by Molebatsi Matshana, at Blue Oyster Art Project Space, 16 Dowling St.

Until September 25: “Dunedinscapes”, works by Judy Smith, Moray Gallery, 55 Princes St.

Until September 25: “Rangi Takō Winterstellar Exhibition”, a group show of astrophotography/night skies, at Otago Art Society, first floor, Dunedin Railway Station.

Until September 28: “Flowers in My Garden”, works by Liz Abbott, at Koru Gallery. A fundraiser for the Aotearoa2Gaza Mutual Aid Fund.

Until September 30: Art@Marinoto Cafe, Floral Portraits by Rod Eales, Mercy Hospital, Newington Ave.

Until October 11: “Allegorical Journeys”, works by Philippa Blair, at Fe29 Gallery, 30 Sandringham St, St Clair.

Until October 18: “Pictorial fiction — painting from Frances Hodgkins’ latent space”, works by Simon Ingram, Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

Until October 18: “Panorama — An expanded view of Frances Hodgkins”, traversing subjects in Hodgkins’ work, featuring works by Paul Signac, Patrick Hayman, Maurice Sochachewky, Vanessa Bell and more, Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

Until January 17, 2027: “Dinosaurs: Surviving Extinction”, large-scale displays of dinosaurs, specimens and interactive exhibits, at Tūhura Otago Museum.

The "Dunedinscapes" exhibition, featuring works by artist Judy Smith, is on display until September 25 at Moray Gallery, 55 Princes St. Image: Supplied

GARDEN EVENTS

September 11: Outram Garden Club Spring Flower Show, 1pm-4pm, West Taieri Rugby Club, 102 Formby St, Outram. Entry fee, adults $2, children free.

September 14: Otago Daffodil Club meeting, 7.30pm, Janet Cameron Hall, Shand St, Green Island. All welcome, supper provided. Inquiries, phone Maree 027 660-9446.

September 19: Valley Fest — Garden Tool Refurb Workshops, free hands-on workshops to give old tools a new life, 1.30pm and 3pm, Give to Grow Ōtepoti, 262 North Rd, North East Valley. Registrations needed.

GENERAL EVENTS

September 10 and 17: Thursday night games night, quizzes, games and shenanigans, 5.30pm, No 8 Distillery, 90 Bond St. Inquiries and team registrations via event@no8distillery.com

September 11 and 18: Indoor bowls, Friday afternoons 1.30pm, Mosgiel Presbyterian Church hall, 11 Church St. All welcome, no experience needed. Inquiries, phone Yvonne on 027 488-1834.

September 12: The Valley Makers Market, discover local talent and buy locally made, 3pm — 6pm, North East Valley Bowling Club, 139 North Road, North East Valley.

September 12: Taieri Labour Karaoke Night, with Ingrid Leary for Taieri and Mananui Ramsden for Te Tai Tonga, 7pm, DSL rooms, 68 Macandrew Rd, South Dunedin. RSVP taiericampaign@labour.org.nz or phone 027 529 9422.

September 13: Southern Cross All Breeds Cat Club Show, up to 70 cats and kittens, with Jason’s Cuddle Corner, 10am-3pm, Taieri Bowling Club, Wickliffe St. Entry fees, adults $8, children $2, families $15.

September 14: Valley Fest — Com2Tech workshop/drop-in session, software troubleshooting for laptops and phones, 10am-noon, the Valley Project, 262 North Rd, North East Valley.

September 14-19: Com2Tech E-waste collection, 9.30am-4pm, at the Valley Project, 262 North Rd, North East Valley.

September 14 and 21: Indoor bowls, Mondays 1pm, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave. All over-55s welcome.

September 14 and 21: Zumba Gold — low-impact dance fitness, suitable for active seniors and beginners, Mondays 10am, Mosgiel Presbyterian Church. Inquiries, phone Rovena on 022 174-4541.

September 15 and 22: Old Yang-style t’ai chi sessions restart for term 3, Tuesdays 7pm, Maslin gym, Kaikorai Valley College. All welcome. Inquiries, phone (03) 488-4539.

September 17: The Great Sunday Shindig fundraising quiz night, teams of up to six, 7pm at The Kensington tavern, 4 King Edward St.

September 19: Spring Market, 11am-2pm, St Leonards King George Hall, 27 St Leonards Dr. All welcome. Inquiries, phone Pam Whipp on 022 131-2533.

September 20: Birds NZ annual spring birdwatching walk.

September 25-27: Rotary Club of Mosgiel Book Sale, Wingatui Racecourse, 285 Gladstone Rd North. Running Friday 1pm-7pm, Saturday 9am-6pm, Sunday 9am-1pm.

October 3: Get together for present and former railway folk from all branches, 1pm-5pm, Oamaru Club. Those interested, phone Pat on 021 126-2664.