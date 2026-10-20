Spring has definitely arrived and the wonderful asparagus is making its yearly appearance.

Asparagus can look a little pricey on its own, but paired with a humble leek it goes a lot further. There's a bit of easy prep to be done, pastry to par-bake and leeks to char, but none of it is difficult. The ricotta creates a creamy base that is seasoned with parmesan, salt and pepper.

The asparagus spears go on right at the end, scattered over the top for colour, a true spring celebration.

Mid-season asparagus is when it truly is at its best, not only taste-wise, but it's the kindest on your wallet, too. Serve it warm with minted potatoes and a simple green salad, and you've got yourself a proper spring showstopper.



Leek and Ricotta Tart with Asparagus

Serves 4

Prep 20 mins

Cook 35 mins

Ingredients

1×300g sheet of puff pastry (I use the kind that is already rolled out)

1 egg, beaten

1 tub ricotta, about 250g

A good handful of grated parmesan

2 leeks

1/2 bunch asparagus, about 125g

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Optional: lemon zest and chopped herbs; mint or chives are wonderful for this.

Method

Heat the oven to 185°C (165°C fan). Line a tray.

Unroll the pastry and score a frame about a centimetre in from the edge, cutting only halfway through. Prick the middle all over with a fork.

Brush the beaten egg around the scored border only. Keep the rest for the ricotta, so nothing goes to waste.

Par-bake for 15 minutes, pressing the middle back down with the back of a spoon halfway through if it does puff up a little and it means no soggy bottom to your pastry.

Mix the leftover egg into the ricotta with the parmesan, salt and pepper, and add lemon zest or herbs if you have them.

Slice the leeks in half lengthways, then into thirds or quarters lengthways. Wash well — grit hides between the layers.

Pan-fry the leeks in olive oil on medium-high to get some good caramelisation. Add in a splash of water (30ml) and pop on a lid, and cook until they're soft, roasted and delicious.

Spread the ricotta over the par-baked middle. Top with the leeks.

Slice your asparagus spears lengthways, season with a little salt, pepper and olive oil, and scatter over the top of the tart.

Bake for another 15-20 minutes, until the pastry is deep golden and the asparagus is cooked.

Serve hot/warm, cut into squares.



Chef's tip: Dock the pastry more than feels necessary; every hole lets steam escape and keeps the base flat. No asparagus on hand? Thin broccolini works just as well.



Enjoy! Del