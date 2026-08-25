Roasting the pumpkin is the secret to this simple pasta, bringing out its natural sweetness and creating a smooth, velvety sauce with very little effort. Finished with sage, parmesan and toasted hazelnuts, it's an easy meal that's perfect for cooler evenings. Prep time: 15 minutes Cook time: 35 minutes Skill: Easy Serves: 4 350g pasta (rigatoni, penne or fusilli) 800g pumpkin, peeled and cut into large wedges 2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil, divided 1 medium onion, finely diced 2 garlic cloves, crushed 8 fresh sage leaves, finely sliced 50ml–100 ml full-fat milk 2 Tbsp mascarpone 40g finely grated Parmesan, plus extra to serve 30g toasted hazelnuts, lightly crushed (optional) Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper Method Preheat the oven to 160°C fan bake. Line a baking tray with baking paper. Arrange the pumpkin in a single layer, drizzle with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and season lightly with salt and pepper. Roast for 35–40 minutes, or until tender and lightly caramelised. Bring a large saucepan of generously salted water to the boil and cook the pasta until al dente. Reserve 1 cup (250 ml) of the cooking water before draining. Meanwhile, heat the remaining olive oil in a large frying pan over a medium heat. Add the onion and cook gently for 8–10 minutes until softened. Stir in the garlic and sage and cook for a further minute until fragrant. Transfer the roasted pumpkin, onion mixture, milk, mascarpone and Parmesan to a blender or food processor. Blend until completely smooth, adding a little extra milk if needed. Season generously with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Return the sauce to the frying pan, add the cooked pasta and enough reserved pasta water to loosen the sauce until it lightly coats the pasta. Finish with extra parmesan, freshly cracked black pepper and, if using a scattering of lightly crushed hazelnuts.