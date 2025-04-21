Anderson called on to create Dior collection

Jonathan Anderson i one of a new generation of high-profile designers taking over some of the world's biggest fashion labels. Photo: Getty Images

Jonathan Anderson will create the June collection for Dior Men's Fashion, LVMH chief executive Bernard Arnault says.

Anderson, whose departure from LVMH's smaller label Loewe was announced on March 17, is one of a new generation of high-profile designers taking over some of the world's biggest fashion labels amid a sweeping industry overhaul.

The sector is grappling with some of its slowest growth in years, weighed down by China's property crisis while rising prices have deterred shoppers from splashing out on new fashion.

Anderson, 40, is credited with boosting the profile of Loewe during his tenure at the Spanish label, where he won over fashion critics with original and quirky designs.

Brand hits from Anderson include €800 ($NZ1500) barrel-legged jeans and the compact, over-the-shoulder Puzzle bag, which sells for around €3000.

The Irish native has won a host of awards, including British designer of the year in 2023 and 2024 for his work at Loewe as well as his namesake brand JW Anderson.

He has built a loyal fan base, drawing an eclectic mix of international artists into the annual Loewe craft prize competition, and famously restyled James Bond actor Daniel Craig in wholesome sweaters and baggy trousers for a buzzy Loewe campaign.

LVMH on March 24 named Proenza Schouler designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez to replace Anderson at Loewe.