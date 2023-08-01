Artist wows judges of wearable fashion

Herbert-based artist and designer Tracey Vickers works in her studio. She is a finalist in the World of Wearable Arts Awards, being held in Wellington in September this year. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

Is it a bizarre bra in 3-D or something upholstered in gold velvet? Whatever it is, it has put Tracey Vickers right where she has always wanted to be.

The Herbert-based artist and furniture designer has already "wowed" the judges of the World of Wearable Arts Awards (Wow), being made a finalist in next month’s show.

The wearable arts competition and show is held in Wellington and attracts entries from more than 40 countries.

Mrs Vickers said she was beyond excited to be chosen as a finalist and still had trouble believing it.

"I was so happy, I phoned my husband [Jason] first.

"I was blubbering, I was just so overwhelmed," she said.

"It’s such a big achievement for me, it still makes me go ‘oh my gosh’."

She is the first North Otago artist to be a Wow finalist since 2003.

The business owner and mother of Owen, 10, and Olivia, 7, invested more than 500 hours in her entry, mostly late at night after her children had gone to bed, early in the morning and during weekends.

The Wow competition features wearable art entries, which are judged on the impact of the design on the stage, durability and the safety and comfort of the models.

"My neighbour’s girl was my model and she was the best model ever," Mrs Vickers said.

This year, Wow’s main theme is titled Beyond: Journey into a Futuristic World.

The competition also has three recurring categories — Aotearoa, avant-garde and open — and the three unique categories for this year are bizarre bra, Mars and beyond, and gold.

While she could not reveal details about her entry or the category it was in, she was excited to see it in the show.

Mrs Vickers, who has run her furniture restoration and upholstery business for four years, has a bachelor of design degree majoring in three-dimensional design, from Unitech, in Auckland.

She was inspired to enter Wow after attending in 2019.

She felt an affinity with the show’s ethos and the way it allowed artists to combine a variety of skills.

In her case, those skills included upholstery, art, sewing and craft.

"I thought, this is totally up my alley ... I got to be a little bit more creative.

"I also love it because I’m a bit obsessed with fabrics and love working with materials."

With her love of sewing and making her own clothes, Mrs Vickers had always been impressed by the Wow awards.

She followed the show for many years before she finally got a chance to attend.

"I didn’t know what to expect.

"It’s a full performance — the performers, the stage and set design — it’s like, wow, it’s really hard to explain, you actually have to go."

Mrs Vickers grew up in Towai in the Bay of Islands, a small farming district.

She loved drawing from an early age.

Wow’s awards night will be in Wellington on September 22.

Wow's awards night will be in Wellington on September 22.