Designers take creations to the street

Models show off designs on sale at the iD pop-up store at the fashion parade in George St on Saturday. PHOTOS: GERARD O'BRIEN

A collection of Dunedin’s fashion designers helped to temporarily turn the city’s main street into a fiesta of fashion on Saturday.

George St was turned into a catwalk for much of the day with models sashaying their way down the street from 11am until 3pm, with pit stops in the stores of Dunedin designers for a quick outfit change.

ID Dunedin co-chair Sally McMillan said everyone working on the event was "very pleased" with the day despite low attendance numbers.

"This is our first year doing a break-out event like this, and also the first time the new Edinburgh Way was used in this way.

"Attendance was not outstanding, it has to be acknowledged. I think that is a function of just how depressed that part of Dunedin has become as a consequence of the roadworks that have been going on for so long now."

A model struts down the George St catwalk at the iD fashion parade on Saturday.

Ms McMillan said while there was a measure of disappointment for everyone who had spent their time organising the event, it was a "modest disappointment" compared with what the retailers in the George St block had suffered during the roadworks.

"What we were overwhelmingly delighted about was being able to hold the function in that area of the city and bring people into that part of town who may not have been there on Saturday."

Ms McMillan said the retailers in the area had reported a much-needed boost over the weekend, and the event had a lot of first-time iD attendees "dipping their toes in the water of iD fashion festival".

The success of the event was down to the George St retailers getting behind the event and doing their bit, which included stores such as Huffer, Hype, Recycle Boutique, Slick Willy’s and many more.

The models were also to be congratulated after a big day of multiple outfit changes and many hours of walking the street while donning not the most Dunedin weather-appropriate of outfits.

"We’re iD Dunedin, not iD New Zealand, and we are really pleased with what we have been able to achieve for our community."

