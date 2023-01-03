Fashion on show at Omakau races

Fashion was on parade at the Omakau race day in Central Otago.

The winner of the Otago Daily Times Fashion in the Field was Jennifer Huddleston wearing a long bronze, gauzy pleated skirt, white sleeveless top, scarf and hat.

Second was Donna Robinson in a long bright pink dress and hat.

Jackie Cameron, who wore an above the knee peach ruffled dress with matching green fascinator and shoes, was third.





