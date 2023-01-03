Tuesday, 3 January 2023

Fashion on show at Omakau races

    1. Life & Style
    2. Fashion

    Fashion was on parade at the Omakau race day in Central Otago. 

    The winner of the Otago Daily Times Fashion in the Field was Jennifer Huddleston wearing a long bronze, gauzy pleated skirt, white sleeveless top, scarf and hat. 

    Second was Donna Robinson in a long bright pink dress and hat.

    Jackie Cameron, who wore an above the knee peach ruffled dress with matching green fascinator and shoes, was third. 

     



     