Fashion's big night: Met Gala 2024

Kiwi director Taika Waititi struck a pose with partner Rita Ora as Hollywood stars, A-list celebrities and fashion's elite turned out for the 2024 Met Gala.



The annual fundraising event in New York is fashion's biggest night of the year and held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

US Vogue editor Anna Wintour is co-chair of the Met Gala organising committee. She wore custom Loewe. Photo: Getty Images

This year, stars walked a green carpet.

The invite-only event is always held on the first Monday of May, and this year's theme is 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion'.

The official dress code is The Garden of Time.

Vogue said the dress code was inspired by a short story by J G Ballard called The Garden of Time.

It is about a count and countess who live in a grand villa, which is being threatened by an encroaching mob.

- ODT Online and RNZ