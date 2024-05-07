Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Fashion's big night: Met Gala 2024

    New Zealand director Taika Waititi and singer Rita Ora. Photo: Getty Images
    Actress Zendaya is one of the Met Gala's co-host and is wearing Maison Margiela. Photo: Reuters
    Co-host Chris Hemsworth in Tom Ford. Photo: Getty Images
    Co-chair Jennifer Lopez in custom Schiaparelli haute couture. Photo: Reuters
    Actress Penélope Cruz. Photo: Getty Images
    Actress Sarah Jessica Parker. Photo: Reuters
    Model Gigi Hadid. Photo: Reuters
    Actor Morgan Spector. Photo: Reuters
    Tennis great Serena Williams. Photo: Getty Images
    Actress Naomi Watts. Photo: Getty Images
    Australian director Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin. Photo: Getty Images
    Actress Mindy Kaling. Photo: Reuters
    American theatre producer Jordon Roth. Photo: Getty Images
    Kiwi director Taika Waititi struck a pose with partner Rita Ora as Hollywood stars, A-list celebrities and fashion's elite turned out for the 2024 Met Gala.

    The annual fundraising event in New York is fashion's biggest night of the year and held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. 

    US Vogue editor Anna Wintour is co-chair of the Met Gala organising committee. She wore custom...
    US Vogue editor Anna Wintour is co-chair of the Met Gala organising committee. She wore custom Loewe. Photo: Getty Images
    This year, stars walked a green carpet.

    The invite-only event is always held on the first Monday of May, and this year's theme is 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion'. 

    The official dress code is The Garden of Time.

    Vogue said the dress code was inspired by a short story by J G Ballard called The Garden of Time.

    It is about a count and countess who live in a grand villa, which is being threatened by an encroaching mob.

    - ODT Online and RNZ