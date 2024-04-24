It's sox season





With colder weather biting at our ankles (literally), it is time to say goodbye to exposed lower legs.

In order to embrace sock season to its fullest and have a little fun when it comes to cosy foot coverings, Josie Steenhart checked in with a handful of local fashion folk to talk about what makes a good pair of socks - and of course, how to stay stylish while wearing them.

Nom*D likes a touch of uniform style

MARGI ROBERTSON, NOM*D

Why include socks in your collections?

The socks are a great partner of our Iconic tees, they’re easily affordable, still showcasing the signature NOM*d features.

How did you decide on what materials to make your socks from?

We have a range of fabrications, mostly cotton, but also some wool and more recently nylon, which is so hard wearing and retains its colour. It makes me think of the school socks we used to wear in my high school days, so a touch of uniform about them as well!

How do you personally wear socks?

I wear socks almost every day, they’re an essential part of my daily attire. Even in winter, you’ll often find me donning socks, sometimes even layered over tights for added warmth and comfort, but also as a fashion statement too.

Any sock styling tips?

I love the knee-high versions we’ve produced, they’re wonderful either pulled right up or scrunched down around the calves. Perfect for any leg shape and great with shorter dresses or skirts.

Nom*D checkerboard socks

Nom*D 1986 blue

TESS MCLAUCHLAN, DUNEDIN-BASED STYLE ADVISOR

How do you personally wear socks?

Socks are enjoying a high-fashion moment. Where previously the trend was no-show or invisible with a bare ankle, the humble sock is now front of house. I wear all kinds for different purposes: boot socks (long), golf socks (don’t slip down), Pilates socks (grippy), thick socks (walking), thin socks and sockettes (shoe liners).

Any personal favourite pairs?

The NZ Sock Company merino sneaker liners were my favourites for a long time. For looks, I love my NOM*d and Le Bon Shoppe pairs.

What kind of socks are you loving?

I’m loving the sporty preppy crew sock with stripes around the tops. Cropped tights and bare ankles are no longer in fashion and full length tights tucked into thick crew socks are de rigueur. This may verge a little into leg warmer territory, making some people sceptical?

But once you make the switch there are obvious benefits. You’re less likely to lose a bigger sock in the laundry than the skimpy little ones and you’ll be much warmer in winter. You don’t have to be Kaia Gerber to pull it off either. Just enjoy the trend.

Can you give us some styling tips for the coming season?

Sure. I recommend contradicting elements when styling your outfits this season. Forget your mother’s advice (can’t mix summer with winter or sporty with formal) and do just the opposite. Try teaming a skirt rather than pants with crew socks and trainers.

A tip is to match the sock to the shoe, for example white shoe and white sock, pink shoe and pink sock. A thicker rib knit is more flattering and pulled up to your shins not folded over your ankle. Opt for low to mid-cut trainers and flat soles such as a loafer or ‘‘Birkie’’.

Photos: supplied

Jimmy D's preference is for cotton.

JAMES DOBSON, JIMMY D

Why include a sock?

For some reason shorts have ended up being a uniform of sorts for me, so when you’re wearing shorts your choice of sock becomes very important. With this in mind it made sense for Jimmy D to produce our own socks. Socks are also a good foil to anything super luxe in a collection — I love a good contrast, so a diaphanous slip dress paired with a graphic sock is a good combination in my mind.

How did you decide on what materials to make your socks from?

Cotton is my go-to for socks — I can’t really do synthetics and merino is great in the depths of winter, but there’s quite a small window of time that I can wear wool socks without getting too hot.

How do you personally wear socks?

Obviously I wear socks with shorts as part of my day-to-day uniform, but I’m also quite partial to an ankle-grazing pant and a peek of a graphic sock ... although the sock has to be black and white with a subversive edge, my pet hate is a corporate suit with a flash of colour at the ankle from a novelty sock.

Any sock styling tips?

I’m wearing a lot of oversized printed tees and find a graphic sock balances out the print on top — I feel really weird if I wear a printed top and a plain black sock ...

MOOCHI DESIGN TEAM

Moochi goes for a hand-knitted snuggle sock.

Why include socks in your collections?

Accessories make up a part of every moochi collection. We have also previously made moochi branded socks, and have a new design coming through in upcoming collections. To launch our autumn/winter collection we thought it fitting to include a luxurious snuggle sock that has been hand knitted in New Zealand.

How did you decide on what materials to make your socks from?

We worked with a local New Zealand knitting company using a blend of merino, possum and nylon.

How do you personally wear socks?

The Snuggle socks are designed for comfort and lounging, whether they become your favourite pair of around-home socks or you wear them with boots for extra warmth.

Any sock styling tips?

We have some light-weight ribbed cotton blend socks sold in a pack of two in white/black and grey/charcoal that look great styled to with our loafers and boots – these look great pulled up or slightly scrunched.

Columnist Josie Steenhart favours socks and sandals (similar to above), but prefers to go tonal — black on black. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

JOSIE STEENHART, 03 MAGAZINE EDITOR + ODT FASHION COLUMNIST

How do you wear socks?

I’m all about a snuggly, slightly fluffy longer-length sock that can be slouched a little — whether it be just a glimpse above an ankle boot or fully on show with a pair of my beloved Birkenstock Bostons (I like to go tonal with these, either black with black or taupe with taupe).

Despite being an almost religious midi skirt/dress wearer, I’m also reconsidering shorter length skirts for the coming colder days (somewhat contradictory I know) which look great with a pair of above-the-knee black socks in a lighter weight or even semi-sheer stocking weight.

Any personal favourite pairs?

Basically all of those included in this story, haha. But I’m always an advocate for supporting local brands head to toe (in this case) and anything made with natural materials, especially, again, if they’re local.

What kind of socks are you loving right now?

While it’s not for me, I do love a sporty sock pulled up with a sneaker, and, dare I say, socks and sandals. Chunkier models such as Birkenstocks and Tevas are probably the way forward here. You may or may not see me rocking this one.

VANESSA CAMPBELL, UNTOUCHED WORLD

Why include socks in your collections?

Untouched World uses fabric scraps to create their ‘‘rubbish'' socks.

A good pair of socks are a total treat for your feet. And given the signature yarns we use in our collections include merino and possum which have amazing properties like breathability, odour resistance and warmth, it’s a no brainer for us to make a sock. They’re also a great gifting item too!

How did you decide on what materials to make your socks from?

As mentioned above, we use merino and possum throughout our collections, and given they have the added bonus of not getting smelly, they are the obvious choice for us. We do blend them with a little nylon currently for durability. We’re working on trying to come up with a natural alternative that will give the longevity we get from the nylon, but it’s not a sustainable sock if they don’t last.

We also introduced a new sock into our range last year. These socks are rubbish! Literally.

In an effort to eliminate the small amount of textile waste we have, we collect up the small scraps of yarn left over from making our knitted garments and send them off to our spinner in Wellington who spins them into a new yarn for us. We then knit that yarn up into socks and the unique colours of the socks are a result of the various colours of the waste yarn that is spun together, which is pretty cool because each batch is unique.

How do you personally wear socks?

Socks are definitely having a moment. A woolly sock peeking out the top of a Chelsea boot is not only a good look, but a great way to keep your ankles warm in winter. My Ecopossum socks are my best friend in the cooler months and double as cosy slippers for wearing around the house.

Any sock styling tips?

It’s all about finding the right footwear and sock texture and tone combo. Play around, experiment and have a bit of fun. If you’re wanting to play it safe, you can’t go wrong with an ankle sock styled with loafers, oxfords or brogues, or, if you are feeling a bit brave, you could even try a nice fine sock with ballet flats or heels!