Sellout spurs second fashion show

Fashionistas will take to the catwalk twice when the iD Dunedin Fashion Show returns to the city next autumn.

A second show has been confirmed to take place on Friday, March 31 after the initial show set for Saturday, April 1, sold out.

New Zealand’s top designers and the iD International Emerging Designer Awards will be back at the Dunedin Railway Station for a 23rd year. The show has been held at other venues in recent years.

Co-chairwoman of iD Dunedin Fashion Inc Sally McMillan said the response was fantastic.

‘‘[The railway station] is everybody’s favourite venue for iD and I think that’s why the first show has sold out so quickly.’’

It was also exciting to be back after patiently waiting for the delays imposed by Covid-19 to end, she said.

Tickets for the second show are now being sold, and entries for the Emerging Designer Awards entries close tomorrow.