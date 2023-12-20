You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Too good not to mash up with extra virgin olive oil and dunk bread into.
This will transcend you to many a warm evening eagerly awaiting your meal, when a bowl of alioli arrives on your table to start.
It is basically a blend of garlic and oil, not to get confused with the more common mayonnaise-based aioli.
Alioli
Preparation 5 minutes
Skill Easy
Makes 150ml
Ingredients
6 cloves garlic, peeled
Pinch sea salt
Squeeze lemon juice
150 ml (approx) extra virgin olive oil
Method
Place the garlic into your mortar, add a pinch of salt and pound to a paste.
Drop by drop add the oil, stirring hard and fast until you get a thick emulsion.
Add a squeeze or two of lemon juice, stir through.
Serve alongside good quality bread.