Too good not to mash up with extra virgin olive oil and dunk bread into.

This will transcend you to many a warm evening eagerly awaiting your meal, when a bowl of alioli arrives on your table to start.

It is basically a blend of garlic and oil, not to get confused with the more common mayonnaise-based aioli.

PHOTO: SIMON LAMBERT

Alioli

Preparation 5 minutes

Skill Easy

Makes 150ml

Ingredients

6 cloves garlic, peeled

Pinch sea salt

Squeeze lemon juice

150 ml (approx) extra virgin olive oil

Method

Place the garlic into your mortar, add a pinch of salt and pound to a paste.

Drop by drop add the oil, stirring hard and fast until you get a thick emulsion.

Add a squeeze or two of lemon juice, stir through.

Serve alongside good quality bread.