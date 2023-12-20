Wednesday, 20 December 2023

Alioli

    By Alison Lambert
    New season garlic is now  available. Juicy, sticky fat cloves packed with flavour  and aroma. 

    Too good not to mash up with extra virgin olive oil and dunk bread into.

    This will transcend you to many a warm evening eagerly awaiting your meal, when a bowl of alioli arrives on your table to start. 

    It is basically a blend of garlic and oil, not to get confused with the more common mayonnaise-based aioli.

    PHOTO: SIMON LAMBERT
    PHOTO: SIMON LAMBERT

    Preparation 5 minutes

    Skill Easy

    Makes 150ml

     

    Ingredients

    6 cloves garlic, peeled

    Pinch sea salt

    Squeeze lemon juice

    150 ml (approx) extra virgin olive oil

    Method

    Place the garlic into your mortar, add a pinch of salt and pound to a paste.

    Drop by drop add the oil, stirring hard and fast until you get a thick emulsion.

    Add a squeeze or two of lemon juice, stir through.

    Serve alongside good quality bread.