Scrumptious apple turnovers

Photo: Simon Lambert

Preparation 30 min

Cooking time 30 min

Skill easy

Ingredients

2 medium-large apples, peeled and cored

50g sugar

1 lemon, zest

½tsp ground cinnamon

2 sheets ready rolled puff pastry

1 Tbsp milk for brushing

2 Tbsp sugar

Method

Roughly cut the apples and place in a medium-sized saucepan. Add the sugar, lemon zest, cinnamon and 1 tablespoon of water. Cover with a lid and cook over a moderate heat until the apples are soft and the liquid has evaporated. Remove from the heat and set aside to cool.

To assemble the turnovers:

Heat the oven 200°C.

Divide the apple mixture into four.

Cut one sheet of the ready rolled pastry in half and place a spoonful of apple compote on one half of each pastry strip. Allow 1.5cm from the edge, brush lightly around the edge of the pastry and fold the pastry over the apple filling to form a rectangular shape.

Press the edges together to seal. (I secure the edges by pressing down on the back of a fork along the pastry edge.) Repeat with the remaining pastry.

For best results, place the apple turnovers in the fridge for 30 minutes.

Prick the top of the pastry, brush with a little milk, sprinkle over the sugar. Place on a baking tray and bake for 15-20 minutes or until the pastry is golden and puffy.