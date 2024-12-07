The art of the best seconds

Photo: Love Food Hate Waste NZ

The festive season is about coming together to enjoy the warmth of family, friends, and, of course, food. With so much delicious food, leftovers are inevitable — but don’t let them go to waste!

Turning holiday leftovers into fresh, exciting meals is easier than you might think. With just a few additional ingredients, you can transform leftover meats, veges and desserts into completely new dishes. Here are some ideas:

Meats: Leftover cooked meats and fish are incredibly versatile and can be reinvented in various ways. Try shredding roast meats and sandwiching it between two tortillas with cheese to make a quick, cheesy quesadilla. Or, dice up the ham and toss it into a frittata with extra veges for an easy breakfast or lunch. Sausages are great sliced and added to pasta or used as pizza toppings, while flaked fish works well in a creamy fish pie or mixed with mash to make fish cakes.

Salads: Leftover salads can be turned into fresh dishes with a little creativity. For a quick lunch, use salad as a filling for wraps or pita pockets — use up extra dips and sauces like hummus, tzatziki, or cranberry sauce for extra flavour. For a unique twist, transform leftover potato salad into savoury crispy potato waffles — they’re easy to make, tasty and perfect for breakfast, brunch or a light lunch. Leafy or vege-based salads also make great pizza toppings: bake your pizza then pile the salad on top for a fresh finish.

Desserts: Even sweet treats can have a second life. Crumble and fold through Christmas cake or pudding into softened vanilla ice cream, then refreeze for a festive twist on ice cream that’s bound to be a hit. Leftover fruit salad can be frozen into popsicle moulds with fruit juice for a refreshing treat. And for a quick dessert, layer broken pieces of pavlova, meringues, or cookies with whipped cream or custard and fresh berries in a glass for a delightful Eton mess or parfait.

BONUS STORAGE TOP TIPS

Proper storage is the first step to ensuring leftovers stay fresh and safe to eat. The key is to pack away the food and get it into the fridge or freezer within two hours of serving. Freeze meats, sauces, or baked goods in meal-sized portions, so you only defrost what you need.

Always label and date your frozen leftovers, so you know exactly what’s ready to use up first and avoid UFOs (unidentifiable frozen objects). To save time and reduce waste, store leftovers in clear containers whenever possible. That way, you can easily see what’s inside, making it more likely you’ll use it up.

With a little creativity, holiday leftovers can become the starting point for a whole new menu of meals. By storing food properly and repurposing dishes into something new, you can celebrate the season while cutting down on food waste — a win for your wallet and the planet.

Crispy potato waffles

Ingredients

1 cup mashed potato salad or leftover mashed potatoes

1 large egg

¼ cup plain flour

¼ cup grated cheese, optional

Salt and pepper, to taste

Cooking spray or oil for the waffle iron

Method

Preheat your waffle maker to medium-high heat and lightly grease it with cooking spray or oil.

In a large bowl, combine mashed potatoes, egg, flour, cheese (if using) and salt and pepper. Add extra flour if needed to form a thick batter.

Spoon a portion of the batter on to the waffle iron. Close and cook for about 5-7 minutes, or until the waffle is golden brown and crispy.

Carefully remove the waffle and let it cool slightly on a wire rack. Serve warm with toppings such as sour cream, chives, or even a poached egg or sliced ham on top.

Cooking tips

For added flavour, add in your favourite herbs and spices to the waffle batter.

For more

