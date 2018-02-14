Wednesday, 14 February 2018

The Good Oil pasta

    Ask a Chef reveals the secrets of those superb dishes you ate in cafes and restaurants and wanted to try yourself.

    The Good Oil pasta

    Serves 1

    Ingredients
    1 cup cooked pasta, al dente
    ½ cup cream
    2 Tbsp basil pesto
    handful of cherry tomatoes
    150g roasted chicken, diced
    handful of fresh spinach
    salt and pepper

    To finish (optional)
    pinenuts
    parmesan, shaved
    avocado oil
    micogreens

    Method
    Place chicken, cream, basil and pesto in a heavy-based pan and bring to a boil. Reduce sauce to a thick creamy consistency and season with salt and pepper to taste.

    Remove from heat, add cherry tomatoes and spinach. Stir through.

    Pour over pasta.

    To finish, garnish with scattered pinenuts, freshly shaved parmesan, avocado oil and microgreens.

    Recipe requested by Lily Yu. Recipe provided by Good Oil, George St.

    If you have enjoyed a dish in an Otago cafe or restaurant and would like the recipe, write to Ask a Chef, Features, Otago Daily Times, PO Box 517, Dunedin, fax 474-7422, or email odt.features@odt.co.nz, including your name, address and a daytime telephone number, and we will request it.

