You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Ask a Chef reveals the secrets of those superb dishes you ate in cafes and restaurants and wanted to try yourself.
The Good Oil pasta
Serves 1
Ingredients
1 cup cooked pasta, al dente
½ cup cream
2 Tbsp basil pesto
handful of cherry tomatoes
150g roasted chicken, diced
handful of fresh spinach
salt and pepper
To finish (optional)
pinenuts
parmesan, shaved
avocado oil
micogreens
Method
Place chicken, cream, basil and pesto in a heavy-based pan and bring to a boil. Reduce sauce to a thick creamy consistency and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Remove from heat, add cherry tomatoes and spinach. Stir through.
Pour over pasta.
To finish, garnish with scattered pinenuts, freshly shaved parmesan, avocado oil and microgreens.
Recipe requested by Lily Yu. Recipe provided by Good Oil, George St.
If you have enjoyed a dish in an Otago cafe or restaurant and would like the recipe, write to Ask a Chef, Features, Otago Daily Times, PO Box 517, Dunedin, fax 474-7422, or email odt.features@odt.co.nz, including your name, address and a daytime telephone number, and we will request it.