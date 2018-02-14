The Good Oil pasta

Ask a Chef reveals the secrets of those superb dishes you ate in cafes and restaurants and wanted to try yourself.

Photo: Peter McIntosh

Serves 1

Ingredients

1 cup cooked pasta, al dente

½ cup cream

2 Tbsp basil pesto

handful of cherry tomatoes

150g roasted chicken, diced

handful of fresh spinach

salt and pepper

To finish (optional)

pinenuts

parmesan, shaved

avocado oil

micogreens

Method

Place chicken, cream, basil and pesto in a heavy-based pan and bring to a boil. Reduce sauce to a thick creamy consistency and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Remove from heat, add cherry tomatoes and spinach. Stir through.

Pour over pasta.

To finish, garnish with scattered pinenuts, freshly shaved parmesan, avocado oil and microgreens.

Recipe requested by Lily Yu. Recipe provided by Good Oil, George St.

