Avocado and cacao pots

Avocado might surprise some when combined with cacao and served as a decadent pudding. But when you think of avocado's creamy texture and neutral flavour, it will easily take on the chocolate flavour and mousse texture required.

Serves 8

2 avocados, halved and stone removed

1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise

¾ cup raw cacao powder

½ cup pure maple syrup

¼ cup agave nectar

zest of 1 orange, plus ¼ cup of orange juice

½ tsp salt

To serve

1½ cups chilled coconut cream

¼ cup cocoa nibs (optional)

Method

Scoop avocado flesh into a blender and scrape in vanilla bean seeds.

Add cacao powder, maple syrup, agave nectar, orange juice and salt, and blend to a coarse puree. With motor running, gradually stream in ¾ cup hot (but not boiling) water; blend, adding more orange juice as needed, until smooth and creamy.

Divide pudding among eight ramekins or small bowls and chill (uncovered) for at least 2 hours.

Just before serving, whip coconut cream in a bowl to soft peaks and spoon generously over pudding. Sprinkle over cacao nibs, if using.