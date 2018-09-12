Wednesday, 12 September 2018

Avocado and cacao pots

    By Alison Lambert
    Photo: Simon Lambert
    Photo: Simon Lambert
    Avocado might surprise some when combined with cacao and served as a decadent pudding. But when you think of avocado's creamy texture and neutral flavour, it will easily take on the chocolate flavour and mousse texture required. 

    Serves 8

    2 avocados, halved and stone removed

    1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise

    ¾ cup raw cacao powder

    ½ cup pure maple syrup

    ¼ cup agave nectar

    zest of 1 orange, plus ¼ cup of orange juice

    ½ tsp salt

    To serve

    1½ cups chilled coconut cream

    ¼ cup cocoa nibs (optional)

    Method

    Scoop avocado flesh into a blender and scrape in vanilla bean seeds.

    Add cacao powder, maple syrup, agave nectar, orange juice and salt, and blend to a coarse puree. With motor running, gradually stream in ¾ cup hot (but not boiling) water; blend, adding more orange juice as needed, until smooth and creamy.

    Divide pudding among eight ramekins or small bowls and chill (uncovered) for at least 2 hours.

    Just before serving, whip coconut cream in a bowl to soft peaks and spoon generously over pudding. Sprinkle over cacao nibs, if using.

