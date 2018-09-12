Avocado and cacao pots

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Serves 8
2 avocados, halved and stone removed
1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise
¾ cup raw cacao powder
½ cup pure maple syrup
¼ cup agave nectar
zest of 1 orange, plus ¼ cup of orange juice
½ tsp salt
To serve
1½ cups chilled coconut cream
¼ cup cocoa nibs (optional)
Method
Scoop avocado flesh into a blender and scrape in vanilla bean seeds.
Add cacao powder, maple syrup, agave nectar, orange juice and salt, and blend to a coarse puree. With motor running, gradually stream in ¾ cup hot (but not boiling) water; blend, adding more orange juice as needed, until smooth and creamy.
Divide pudding among eight ramekins or small bowls and chill (uncovered) for at least 2 hours.
Just before serving, whip coconut cream in a bowl to soft peaks and spoon generously over pudding. Sprinkle over cacao nibs, if using.