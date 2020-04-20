Branch out from a solid base

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Resolving ourselves to a life at home for weeks has enabled many to enjoy their cooking skills and for some to reinvent themselves in the kitchen.
I am concerned about the shortage of flour to meet the demand of baking going on. I know it’s fun and delicious, but there seems to be an awful lot of sweet goodies being baked and eaten out there and I hope the breakfasts, lunches and dinners are getting the same attention.
I like to create delicious meals, especially making one base dish and from that creating a variety of different meals. The preparation is very easy and from one dish you have the satisfaction of enjoying an assortment of different meals.
In preparation for the lockdown, I bought some of my favourite cuts of meat that require slow cooking — 2kg cross cut blade steak, 500g streaky bacon and two bags of beef bones, plus pork belly slices, lamb shanks, beef cheeks and beef mince.
I love this method of cooking. It is excellent for time management and can be cooking away while you are busy with other activities.
We have more than enough work outside our home to keep us busy while this dish cooks away.
Another bonus is the flavours develop and improve if kept in the fridge for 2-3 days or transferred into smaller serving sizes in the freezer.
So from my blade steak, bacon and beef bones I have created a variety of meals. Starting with a beef, bacon and mushroom ragout I have created two dinners, four pies (two potato tops, two pastry tops) and I picked the meat off the beef bones and added some ragout sauce and vegetables, making filled pita pockets for lunch.
The beef bones also make beef stock that I can use in my casserole, plus I can store leftovers in the freezer.
Beef stock
I got 10 500ml containers of delicious stock for my freezer that I will use for my casserole, soups and many more dishes. It is delicious and so cheap and basically simmers away while you do other things.
I prepare chicken stock the same way, with cheap chicken frames from the supermarket. Roast 4-5 packets at a time and follow the same process.
Beef, bacon and mushroom ragout with scalloped potatoes and roast carrots
2kg beef, cross cut blade or cross cut shin – bone removed
250g thick sliced bacon, diced
2 onions, diced or 10 pickling onions
250g mushrooms, sliced or halved
3 Tbsp flour, with salt and pepper
2 cups red wine
4 cups beef stock
2 Tbsp tomato paste
1 Tbsp chopped fresh rosemary
1 Tbsp butter
1 Tbsp currant jelly
2 Tbsp chopped parsley
salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
To serve (optional)
chopped parsley
redcurrant jelly
Roasted carrots
1 bunch baby carrots, peeled
1 tsp cumin seeds
1 tsp honey
1 tsp harissa (or ¼ teaspoon chilli flakes)
1 Tbsp of melted butter
1 tsp olive oil
Scalloped potatoes
5-6 potatoes
butter
salt and pepper
grated nutmeg
Method
Heat oven to 160degC.
In a large frying pan or ovenproof dish, saute bacon until crisp. Remove and add the onions to the pan, saute until soft. Set aside.
Cut the beef into 2cm cubes. Toss in seasoned flour. Saute in olive oil in batches until browned on all sides. Return the bacon and onions to the pot. Add the wine, stock, tomato paste, reserved bacon, mushrooms and rosemary. Bring to the boil.
Place the lid on and transfer to oven or transfer into a casserole dish with a lid. Bake until the meat is tender, about 2 hours.
Add chopped parsley and redcurrant jelly (optional).
Scalloped potatoes
Again, I prepared a dish big enough for two meals (remembering I am only cooking for two). Slice the potatoes very thinly — I use a mandolin. Place a layer of potato slices in of the bottom your baking dish, dot with a little butter, and season with salt and pepper; continue with layers until you have filled your baking dish. Pour in enough milk to just cover potatoes, grate nutmeg over the top and bake at 180degC for an hour or so or until the milk has been absorbed.
Roasted carrots
In a bowl, mix together all ingredients.
Line a baking dish with baking paper. Spread out the carrots in dish and spoon over the flavour mixture. Roast for 15-20 minutes. These could also be served cold as a salad with bits of chopped coriander.
Pulled beef pita pockets with coleslaw and sauteed vegetables
I added a ladle of the ragout sauce and a cup of sauteed vegetables (see below).
Simple coleslaw
½ a cabbage very finely sliced
½ bulb fennel, finely sliced
½ cup grated parmesan cheese
½ cup chopped parsley
Dressing
juice of lemon
4 Tbsp olive oil
1 tsp dijon mustard
½ tsp sugar
salt and pepper, to taste
Sauteed vegetables
½ onion, diced
1 clove garlic, crushed
2 small carrots, diced
1 stick celery, diced until softened
Method
Combine coleslaw ingredients in a bowl.
Place dressing ingredients in a jar and shake to combine.
Toss a little through your coleslaw and keep the remainder for another salad.
Sauteed vegetables
Saute vegetables in a little olive oil.
Good old pies
I had a little pastry and pulled beef left over so made a little pastie.