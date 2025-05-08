Thursday, 8 May 2025

Cook with Alison Lambert - Roasted peppers

    The Otago Daily Times and Alison have collaborated to bring you her first cookbook – Seasons.  

    Alison Lambert is one of our beloved ODT food writers, where her featured columns in Fresh have inspired home cooks across Dunedin and Otago for almost 15 years.

    Her approach is all about simplicity, celebrating the natural flavours of each season with delicious recipes that encourage you to embrace cooking with what’s readily available. 

    Roasted peppers

    This simple technique of stuffing and roasting a pepper (capsicum) is nothing new. However, I just relish the intense punch of flavour that comes from them. The sweet juicy tomato bursts and fills the cavity with tangy sweetness while the anchovy melts into the pepper. It all works so naturally together — the sweet, the salty and the roasted smokiness.
     
    Ingredients:
    • 2 peppers (capsicum) 
    • 8 cherry tomatoes 
    • 4 cloves of garlic, sliced thinly 
    • Thyme, rosemary or basil 
    • 4 anchovies 
    • Sea salt flakes
    • Extra virgin olive oil
     
    Method:
    1. Preheat the oven to 170°C fan bake (190°C bake). 
    2. Cut the peppers (capsicum) in half lengthways. Scoop out the seeds and pull out and discard any white membrane. 
    3. Place the peppers cut side up in an oven dish. 
    4. Place 2 cherry tomatoes in each pepper, add the sliced garlic, herbs and thread the anchovy into the cavity so it sticks to the ingredients. 
    5. Sprinkle with sea salt and drizzle over some oil. 
    6. Bake for 30 minutes; check the peppers are softening and the cavity is getting juicy. 
    7. Turn the oven on to the grill. 
    8. Grill the peppers lightly so the top blisters and they have a light charred appearance. 
     

     

    Seasons - By Alison Lambert  - Available for purchase now!

    This book is the ultimate year-round cookbook. Seasons is filled with versatile recipes designed to inspire creativity in the kitchen, offering plenty of ideas for delicious accompaniments and standout dishes that highlight the best of what each season has to offer.  

     

    $49.99 each. Purchase here.

    $44.99 for ODT subscribers. Get your discount code here. 