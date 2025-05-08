Cook with Alison Lambert - Roasted peppers

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Otago Daily Times and Alison have collaborated to bring you her first cookbook – Seasons.
Alison Lambert is one of our beloved ODT food writers, where her featured columns in Fresh have inspired home cooks across Dunedin and Otago for almost 15 years.
Her approach is all about simplicity, celebrating the natural flavours of each season with delicious recipes that encourage you to embrace cooking with what’s readily available.
Roasted peppers
- 2 peppers (capsicum)
- 8 cherry tomatoes
- 4 cloves of garlic, sliced thinly
- Thyme, rosemary or basil
- 4 anchovies
- Sea salt flakes
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Preheat the oven to 170°C fan bake (190°C bake).
- Cut the peppers (capsicum) in half lengthways. Scoop out the seeds and pull out and discard any white membrane.
- Place the peppers cut side up in an oven dish.
- Place 2 cherry tomatoes in each pepper, add the sliced garlic, herbs and thread the anchovy into the cavity so it sticks to the ingredients.
- Sprinkle with sea salt and drizzle over some oil.
- Bake for 30 minutes; check the peppers are softening and the cavity is getting juicy.
- Turn the oven on to the grill.
- Grill the peppers lightly so the top blisters and they have a light charred appearance.