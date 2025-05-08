Cook with Alison Lambert - Roasted peppers

The Otago Daily Times and Alison have collaborated to bring you her first cookbook – Seasons.

Alison Lambert is one of our beloved ODT food writers, where her featured columns in Fresh have inspired home cooks across Dunedin and Otago for almost 15 years.

Her approach is all about simplicity, celebrating the natural flavours of each season with delicious recipes that encourage you to embrace cooking with what’s readily available.

Roasted peppers

This simple technique of stuffing and roasting a pepper (capsicum) is nothing new. However, I just relish the intense punch of flavour that comes from them. The sweet juicy tomato bursts and fills the cavity with tangy sweetness while the anchovy melts into the pepper. It all works so naturally together — the sweet, the salty and the roasted smokiness.

Ingredients:

2 peppers (capsicum)

8 cherry tomatoes

4 cloves of garlic, sliced thinly

Thyme, rosemary or basil

4 anchovies

Sea salt flakes

Extra virgin olive oil

Method: