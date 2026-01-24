Courgettes, basil and pasta

Photo: The Observer

Anyone who has ever planted courgettes in the garden will know how they can come nonstop at this time of year. The shops, too, are full of them, from the darkest green to the beautiful striped and heavily ridged variety. All are worthy of a starring role at dinner, especially when teamed up with a little garlic, lemon juice and soft, deeply fragrant herbs.

Make a basil oil by whizzing 25g of basil leaves in a blender with 100ml of olive oil. Squeeze in a little lemon juice (1Tbsp should be enough), then season to taste with salt.

Cut two medium to large courgettes into cubes, roughly 1cm square. Warm 2Tbsp of olive oil in a shallow pan over a moderate heat. Add the courgettes and let them cook for about eight minutes. Grate in a clove or two of fresh garlic, stirring from time to time. Turn the courgettes as they soften and turn pale gold.

Put a pan of water on to boil and salt it generously. Add 250g of small pasta, such as orecchiette, and cook for about nine minutes, until tender. Drain the pasta.

When the courgettes are soft, but still holding their shape, stir in the drained pasta and the basil oil. Top with a few extra basil leaves if you like.

Serves 2. Ready in 20 minutes.

Optional extras

• Cut 125g of pancetta into small cubes, then add to oil prior to the courgettes.

• Stir 200g of roughly chopped tomatoes once the courgettes have softened and let them warm though before tossing with the pasta.

• If you were lucky enough to have some courgette flowers, make a simple tempura batter, deep fry them and use as an accompaniment, as pictured. — The Observer