Entering the world of baking

The humble Anzac biscuit is one of New Zealand’s iconic treats, and it holds a special place in the hearts and memories of both New Zealanders and Australians.

Though its roots differ from the tooth-breaking version consumed by soldiers during World War I, it earned the esteemed title after a campaign to sell Anzac biscuits to raise funds for the war effort.

The perfect combination of rolled oats, sugar, butter, flour, and golden syrup resulted in the best recipe, ultimately named in honour of the brave who fought at Anzac Cove, Gallipoli.

There is something comforting in the aroma of freshly baked Anzac biscuits, evoking childhood memories of bottomless cups of tea and perfectly dunked bikkies.

I remember well my first foray into the world of baking, and it all started with The Edmonds Cookbook, the "only" recipe book I can recall at that time in the family home.

Whether it was a genuine illness or a craftily created bout of "tonsillitis" to ensure a day off school, this was the time I honed my baking skills.

I would have free range of the kitchen while Mum worked away at her sewing machine, the busy hum of needle and thread providing comforting background music.

These baking sessions became a cherished part of my childhood and helped me develop a lifelong love and appreciation for the art of baking.

Baking has never been about satisfying my own sweet tooth. It is a means of spreading joy and keeping my family and friends well-fed. This was a value instilled in me by my father, who was the consummate host, welcoming everyone who entered his home and plying them with enough food and drink to ensure they left with a full belly. My next recipe would be my most requested slice. This is the one I make when I want to lift someone’s spirits, and I feature it in my annual Christmas gift bags. Its crispy, nutty topping, chewy, caramelised edges, soft caramel centre and coconut biscuit base make it decadent, highly addictive, and simply irresistible! While the three stages require some effort, I often prepare the base a day or two in advance.

Makes about 16 pieces

Base

65g desiccated coconut

190g unsalted butter, melted

200g plain flour, sifted

90g firmly packed soft brown sugar

Caramel

2×395g tins sweetened condensed milk

200ml golden syrup

100g unsalted butter

Topping

120g butter

165g firmly packed soft brown sugar

1 cup plain flour

1 cup oats

1 cup raw walnuts, roughly chopped

⅓ cup long-thread coconut

Method

Preheat the oven to 160degC fan bake. Grease and line a 20cm×30cm deep-sided slice tin (to contain the 3 layers) with baking paper.

Base: Toast the coconut in a dry frying pan over a medium heat until lightly golden, stirring frequently to avoid burning.

Mix the melted butter, sifted flour and brown sugar together, then add the toasted coconut. Press the mixture evenly into the prepared tin using the back of a spoon to smooth it out.

Bake in the middle of the oven for 15-20 minutes or until starting to brown.

Caramel: Combine all the ingredients in a saucepan and melt slowly over a low heat, stirring to avoid it catching on the bottom. Pour over cooked base.

Topping: Melt the butter and brown sugar together in a small saucepan over a low-medium heat. Mix the oats, coconut, flour and walnuts in a bowl and pour the melted butter and sugar over them. Stir to combine and sprinkle evenly over the top of the caramel gently pressing down and flattening with the back of a spoon.

Return to the oven for another 30-35 minutes or until the top is a golden colour all over. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool in the tin.

When set, remove from tin and cut with a hot, sharp knife. This slice will keep for a week in an airtight container in the fridge. Serve at room temperature.

For me, an Anzac biscuit must be crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. There is a fine line between browning enough to ensure that crisp texture and burning, but when you get it right, the result is worth the effort of carefully monitoring the colour near the end of cooking. If you have a rounded, metal tablespoon, this will make it easier to roll the dough into balls and slip off the spoon to place on the tray. Make sure you allow plenty of space for the biscuits to spread and, if you like them perfectly round, use a cookie cutter to nudge into shape as soon as they come out of the oven. They will be pliable for a minute or two, so you must move quickly.

Makes about 20

Ingredients

125g butter

2 Tbsp golden syrup

½ tsp baking soda

2 Tbsp hot water

½ cup brown sugar

1 cup plain flour

1 cup rolled oats

1 cup desiccated coconut

Method

1. Pre-heat the oven to 160degC fan bake. Line two baking trays with baking paper.

2. Place the flour, sugar, desiccated coconut and oats into a bowl and mix to combine.

3. Put the butter and golden syrup in a small saucepan on medium heat and while this is melting, dissolve the baking soda in the hot water. As it is fluffing up, stir it into the butter mixture.

4. Pour the butter mixture over the dry ingredients and mix until well combined.

5. Using a tablespoon, roll spoonful’s of the mixture into balls and place on an oven tray about 3cm apart. Flatten slightly with a fork.

6. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until golden all over. Don’t be afraid of browning as this will ensure a nice crisp biscuit. If you like a softer biscuit, then reduce the cooking time.

Epic apple crumble pie & caramel sauce

This dessert came from my years of trying to re-create my husband’s grandmother’s famous apple pie recipe. Having never sampled this elusive apple pie and my husband’s vague recollection of what he remembered as a child, it was an insurmountable task. When I discovered the apple crumble pie, my mission was complete. Rather than try to replicate the impossible, although it is not the same, I would beg to differ it is just as good!

Serves 6-8

Filling

750g Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and cut into 3cm pieces

50g brown sugar

½ cup water

A pinch of cinnamon & ground cloves

Pastry

1½ cups plain flour

⅓ cup brown sugar

115g cold butter, chopped into small pieces

1 egg yolk

1 Tbsp ice cold water (add more if required but less is better to avoid shrinkage)

Caramel Sauce

150g unsalted butter, at room temperature

200g firmly packed soft brown sugar

Pinch of sea salt

150ml cream

Topping

¾ cup plain flour

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup Harraway oats

100g cold butter, chopped

70g sliced almonds

Method

Filling: Put apple pieces into a large frypan with the brown sugar, spices and a tablespoon of water. Cook over a medium heat until the apples are just soft, and the water evaporated, about 15 minutes (keep adding more water as needed so the apples do not dry out).

Caramel: Melt the butter and sugar in a small saucepan over a medium heat. Once melted, add the salt and cream and bring to a simmer. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Pastry: Preheat the oven to 160degC fan bake. Put the butter, brown sugar and flour in a food processor and blend until it resembles breadcrumbs. Add egg yolk and 1 Tbsp cold water and pulse until the pastry just starts to come together (adding a bit more water only if necessary). Tip on to a clean bench and gently bring it together to form a disc. Do not overwork. Wrap in cling film and rest in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

Remove from the fridge and roll pastry out 3mm thick on a lightly floured bench.

Line base and sides of a greased, 26cm loose-bottom tart tin, patching any holes as you go, trimming any excess pastry. Once it is trimmed, I like to gently press the sides to raise the pastry just above the rim of the pie tin to allow for shrinkage. Prick the base with a fork and freeze for 5 minutes. Put a circle of baking paper bigger than the tin into the base and fill with baking beans or rice. Bake for 12 minutes, remove the baking paper and beans and cook for a further 8 minutes.

Crumble: While the base is cooking, pulse the crumble ingredients briefly in a food processor then tip into a bowl and squish together to make big clumpy crumbs.

Once the base is cooked, spread with a thin coating of caramel sauce, tip the apples in and top with the crumble.

Bake for a further 25 minutes and then rest for 20 minutes before removing from the tin.

Serve warm with caramel sauce and vanilla bean ice-cream.