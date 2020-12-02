From the editor

Being able to get together with friends and family this Christmas season is such a privilege.

It has been a tough year for us all but we have got through it when many other countries have not.

The whole experience makes you treasure the time you have with those close to you whether it is in person or via zoom for those who have family overseas.

So we have tried to provide plenty of inspiration for the variety of gatherings that will happen during the next few weeks, from morning teas and barbecues to a casual Christmas and party time.

Our Fresh food writers have pulled out all the stops to create simple and flavoursome recipes using the bounty of fresh produce we have on our doorsteps for those gatherings.

We welcome a new contributor, Steph Peirce, to the fold. Steph is a Peirce from Miller’s Flat and has set up a new catering and Friday retail business in Roxburgh after returning from Melbourne.

Her passion is using the amazing produce from her district, including her dad’s orchard, to make nourishing, tasty food that looks great and brings joy to people’s lives. From her spread here I’m sure you will agree she certainly does that.

Alison Lambert has been bitten by the fire bug and is enjoying cooking over hot coals so she shares some of her favourite recipes that will be perfect if you are spending your Christmas campside this year.

Joan Bishop has done the same with her baby cakes, a perfect option if you do not have time to bake a Christmas cake.

We also feature the amazing work of Auckland cake maker Bernadette Gee, whose cakes literally are works of art. She has gone to the trouble of creating a book full of step by step creations to help us home bakers try the techniques she uses to make her wonderfully creative cakes.

If you need a crisp glass of wine or beer at the end of a hard day prepping in the kitchen, our wine writer Mark Henderson and beer columnist Ric Oram have a few suggestions.

Have a wonderful holiday season.

Rebecca Fox

Lifestyle editor