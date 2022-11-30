Spread with an Australian twist

Australian chef Donna Hay. PHOTO CON POULOS

From double-glazed hams to brined turkeys and puffs of meringue and soft gingerbread, she offers plenty of inspiration for the festive season.

‘‘For me, Christmas is sunshine, spending time with the people I love and amazing food.’’

She likes to create Christmas menus with a twist, using some of her ‘‘Christmas magic’’ to create festive favourites such as these recipes from her latest book, Christmas Feasts and Treats.

THE BOOK

Christmas Feasts and Treats by Donna Hay. HarperCollins Publishers.

PHOTO: CON POULOS

Beetroot tart with whipped feta

SERVES 6-8

2 bunches baby beetroot (about 8 beetroots), scrubbed and thinly sliced using a mandoline, small leaves reserved

50g baby beetroot leaves

red-veined sorrel, to serve



Oat pastry

1 cup (90g) rolled oats

¼ cup (50g) white chia seeds

½ tsp fine table salt

1 cup (120g) wholemeal (whole-wheat) spelt flour

½ cup (60g) almond meal (ground almonds)

1/3 cup (80ml) light-flavoured extra virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp water

1 egg



Whipped feta

150g soft feta

1/3 cup (80g) sour cream

¼ tsp Dijon mustard

Beetroot dressing

1 Tbsp light-flavoured extra virgin olive oil

1 Tbsp red wine vinegar

1 tsp finely grated orange rind

sea salt and cracked black pepper

Method

Preheat oven to 180degC.

To make the oat pastry, place the oats, chia seeds and salt in a food processor and process for 1 minute or until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the flour and almond meal and pulse to combine.

Place the oil, water and egg in a small jug and whisk to combine. With the processor motor running, gradually pour the oil mixture into the oat mixture, processing until combined but still crumbly. Divide the dough into two portions.

Roll each portion out between two sheets of non-stick baking paper to make two rough 15cm x 36cm rectangles. Remove the top sheet of baking paper from each dough portion and place them on separate baking trays.

Bake for 5-7 minutes or until golden and crisp. Allow to cool completely on the trays.

To make the whipped feta, place the feta, sour cream and mustard in a bowl and whisk to combine. Set aside.

To make the beetroot dressing, combine the oil, vinegar, orange rind, salt and pepper in a large bowl.

Add the beetroot to the dressing and toss to coat.

To assemble, place the oat pastry on serving platters and top with the whipped feta, beetroot, beetroot leaves and red-veined sorrel. Drizzle with any remaining beetroot dressing, sprinkle with pepper and serve.

PHOTO: WILLIAM MEPPEM

Centrepiece pavlova

SERVES 8-10

280ml egg whites (about 8 eggs), at room temperature*

2¼ cups (500g) caster (superfine) sugar

¼ tsp cream of tartar

125g blackberries or blueberries

125g cherries, pitted and halved



Chocolate swirl cream

50g dark (70% cocoa) chocolate, chopped

¼ cup (60ml) pure cream

300ml double (thick) cream

Method

Preheat oven to 150degC. Line a large flat baking tray with non-stick baking paper.

Place the egg white, sugar and cream of tartar in a heatproof bowl over a saucepan of simmering water (the bowl shouldn’t touch the water). Stir gently with a spatula for 5 minutes, scraping down the sides of the bowl to ensure all the sugar is dissolved**. Remove from the heat.

Transfer the mixture to the bowl of an electric mixer. Beat for 8-10 minutes or until thick, glossy and cooled.

Spoon the meringue mixture on to the prepared tray to make a 12cm x 30cm rectangle shape.

Reduce the oven temperature to 120degC and bake for 1 hour to 1 hour and 15 minutes or until dry and crisp to the touch. Turn the oven off and allow the meringue to cool completely in the oven with the door closed.

To make the chocolate swirl cream, place the chocolate and pure cream in a small saucepan over low heat and stir until melted and combined. Set aside to cool.

Place the double cream in a large bowl and whisk until soft peaks form. Add the chocolate mixture and swirl through with a metal spoon.

To serve, place the pavlova on a serving platter and top with the chocolate swirl cream, the berries and cherries***.

Tips

* Be sure to use fresh, room-temperature eggs - this will help the egg whites to become more voluminous when beaten.

** Rub some of the egg white mixture between your fingertips to ensure all the sugar is dissolved.

*** If you want to make multiple pavlovas, like we have done, make one pavlova at a time. Store them in an airtight container in a cool, dry place (not the refrigerator).

PHOTO: WILLIAM MEPPEM

Lemon thyme-brined turkey

SERVES 6-8

1 5kg-6kg turkey

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 orange, quartered

24 sprigs lemon thyme

4 brown onions, peeled and halved

2 heads garlic, peeled and halved horizontally

1 litre good-quality chicken stock

125g unsalted butter

1 cup (240g) firmly packed brown sugar



Lemon thyme brine

1 cup (140g) sea salt flakes

1 cup (240g) firmly packed brown sugar

1 Tbsp fennel seeds, crushed

1 Tbsp lemon thyme leaves

1 Tbsp cracked black pepper

Method

Brine the turkey the day before. To make the lemon thyme brine, place the salt, sugar, fennel seeds, lemon thyme and pepper in a bowl and mix to combine. Place the turkey on a wire rack over a large container or tray and sprinkle evenly with the brine. Refrigerate, uncovered, for 24 hours. Brush off any excess brine mixture.

Preheat oven to 160degC.

Place the turkey in a large, greased baking tray and drizzle with the oil. Fill the cavity of the turkey with the orange and half the lemon thyme sprigs. Arrange the onion, garlic and remaining lemon thyme sprigs around the turkey. Pour 1 cup (250ml) of the chicken stock into the tray and cover tightly with aluminium foil.

Roast the turkey, rotating the tray every hour and adding 1 cup (250ml) of the chicken stock each time, for 2 hours, 30 minutes to 3 hours.

Place the butter and brown sugar in a small saucepan over medium heat and stir until melted and smooth. Brush the glaze all over the turkey.

Increase the oven temperature to 200degC and continue to roast the turkey for 20-30 minutes or until the skin is deeply browned all over. (If the skin is browning too quickly, especially at the breast, cover with foil.)

Transfer the turkey to a large serving platter with the garlic and onion. Pour the pan juices into a small saucepan, add the remaining stock and bring to the boil. Continue to gently boil until the gravy is reduced by half.

Carve the turkey and serve drizzled with the gravy.