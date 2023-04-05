Gingerbread breakfast loaf

“I find it so comforting, especially straight out of the oven.

"My mum loves this as a simple breakfast topped with a little almond butter, banana and Berry Chia Jam.”

PHOTO: KELSI BOOCOCK

MAKES 1 LOAF

60 minutes

2 cups wholemeal flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

½ cup coconut sugar

Pinch of salt

1 Tbsp ground cinnamon

2 Tbsp ground ginger

½ cup olive oil

3 Tbsp maple syrup

½ cup plant milk



Topping

1/3 cup chopped

crystallised ginger

¼ cup chopped walnuts

1 Tbsp pumpkin seeds

Method

Preheat oven to 180degC and line a 10 x 20cm loaf tin with baking paper.

In a medium-sized bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, coconut sugar, salt, cinnamon and ground ginger and mix through.

In a separate bowl, mix together olive oil, maple syrup and plant milk. Tip the wet mixture into the dry and fold through until combined.

Pour mixture into loaf tin and top with crystallised ginger, walnuts and pumpkin seeds, and place in the oven for 40 minutes or until golden and a skewer inserted into the middle comes out clean.

THE BOOK

Healthy Kelsi: Simple, vibrant plant-based food by Kelsi Boocock, photography and recipes by Kelsi Boocock, published by Bateman Books. RRP $39.99.