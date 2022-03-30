Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Elderberry honey hot cross buns

    1. Life & Style
    2. Food & Wine
    3. Fresh Heritage

    This makes a nice soft bun and can be mixed in a cake mixer for minimal mess.

    It’s a fun way to spend a day with the kids - some foraging, then bread making, then hot-cross-bun eating.

    1kg flour
    ½ cup honey
    1 Tbsp dried yeast
    240g softened butter or plant-based butter
    200ml milk or soy milk
    water
    ½ tsp salt
    2 tsp cinnamon
    2 tsp mixed spice
    1 tsp ginger
    zest 2 oranges
    1 cup sultanas
    ½ cup ripe elderberries
    apricot jam

    PHOTO: PENELOPE MAGUIRE
    PHOTO: PENELOPE MAGUIRE

    Method

    In a cake-stand mixer (with “K attachment”) or a bread maker add flour, honey, yeast, butter, milk, salt, spices and orange zest.

    Turn on mixer then slowly add just enough water to form a soft dough. Knead until it is not sticky any more then fold in the fruit. Cover with a damp tea towel then leave to rise for an hour or two.

    Punch dough down then divide into 12 equal-sized buns, cover with a tea towel and leave to rise again until double in size.

    Preheat oven to 180degC and make a thick paste out of flour and water to form the cross. Bake until the cross sets, about 15 minutes, then brush over a glaze of apricot jam mixed with a little hot water.

    Place back in the oven for another 15-20 minutes, until brown all over.

    Glaze again, then eat with lots of butter.