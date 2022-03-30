Elderberry honey hot cross buns

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
This makes a nice soft bun and can be mixed in a cake mixer for minimal mess.
It’s a fun way to spend a day with the kids - some foraging, then bread making, then hot-cross-bun eating.
1kg flour
½ cup honey
1 Tbsp dried yeast
240g softened butter or plant-based butter
200ml milk or soy milk
water
½ tsp salt
2 tsp cinnamon
2 tsp mixed spice
1 tsp ginger
zest 2 oranges
1 cup sultanas
½ cup ripe elderberries
apricot jam
Method
In a cake-stand mixer (with “K attachment”) or a bread maker add flour, honey, yeast, butter, milk, salt, spices and orange zest.
Turn on mixer then slowly add just enough water to form a soft dough. Knead until it is not sticky any more then fold in the fruit. Cover with a damp tea towel then leave to rise for an hour or two.
Punch dough down then divide into 12 equal-sized buns, cover with a tea towel and leave to rise again until double in size.
Preheat oven to 180degC and make a thick paste out of flour and water to form the cross. Bake until the cross sets, about 15 minutes, then brush over a glaze of apricot jam mixed with a little hot water.
Place back in the oven for another 15-20 minutes, until brown all over.
Glaze again, then eat with lots of butter.