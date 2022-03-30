Elderberry honey hot cross buns

This makes a nice soft bun and can be mixed in a cake mixer for minimal mess.

It’s a fun way to spend a day with the kids - some foraging, then bread making, then hot-cross-bun eating.

1kg flour

½ cup honey

1 Tbsp dried yeast

240g softened butter or plant-based butter

200ml milk or soy milk

water

½ tsp salt

2 tsp cinnamon

2 tsp mixed spice

1 tsp ginger

zest 2 oranges

1 cup sultanas

½ cup ripe elderberries

apricot jam

PHOTO: PENELOPE MAGUIRE

Method

In a cake-stand mixer (with “K attachment”) or a bread maker add flour, honey, yeast, butter, milk, salt, spices and orange zest.

Turn on mixer then slowly add just enough water to form a soft dough. Knead until it is not sticky any more then fold in the fruit. Cover with a damp tea towel then leave to rise for an hour or two.

Punch dough down then divide into 12 equal-sized buns, cover with a tea towel and leave to rise again until double in size.

Preheat oven to 180degC and make a thick paste out of flour and water to form the cross. Bake until the cross sets, about 15 minutes, then brush over a glaze of apricot jam mixed with a little hot water.

Place back in the oven for another 15-20 minutes, until brown all over.

Glaze again, then eat with lots of butter.