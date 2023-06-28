Spreading warmth in the coldest months

As British chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall says, comfort food makes us feel comforted but it is also about the anticipation.

“A meal that you can look forward to knowing that if nothing else, everything in life will seem just a little bit better once you tuck into it.”

That is what we hope Fresh Winter Edition brings you - dishes that are delicious, heart-warming and stomach warming.

Time to rug up and enjoy a winter warming dish. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Two recipe books out next month epitomise this: Mint Cakery, by Auckland baker Michelle Morfett, and Who Made All the Pies?, a chance for Wendy Morgan to pay tribute to her hard-working parents who ran a popular bakery in Canterbury.

Morfett brings us some gorgeous-looking cake recipes that will turn heads during your winter gatherings or pot-lucks, while Morgan’s is the ultimate collection of pastry treats, sweet and savoury.

Wine writer Mark Henderson has even gone outside his comfort zone to find the perfect match for Morgan’s pies.

By simply boiling bones and adding fresh vegetables or pulses a delicious, easy meal can be created.

Alison Lambert’s Friends and Family column is all about nourishing weeknight dinners that manage to pack in plenty of vegetable goodness.

If you are a fan of pork, Joan Bishop swears by her pork recipe for producing succulent, fall-off-the-bone meat.

We all have our favourite winter warmers - mine’s fish pie topped with creamy mashed potato, just like my mum used to make. What is yours?



Rebecca Fox

Lifestyle editor