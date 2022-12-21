Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Homemade clotted cream and strawberries

    By Alison Lambert
    1. Life & Style
    2. Food & Wine

    Photo: Simon Lambert
    Photo: Simon Lambert
    If you have spent time in the beautiful southwest of England then you will understand my yearning for clotted cream and strawberries. For some reason it never really took off over here, for reasons I am unsure of. The texture of clotted cream is a smooth, yellowy cream that is very thick and indulgent and pairs perfectly with sun-sweetened strawberries.

    Serves 4-6

    Ingredients

    300ml double cream (48% fat )

    Strawberries to serve

    Method

    Preheat the oven to 80degC (not fan forced).

    Pour the cream into 2-3 ramekins or 1 larger dish.

    No matter the dish you choose to use, you only want the cream to be 4-5cm deep.

    Place on to a baking tray and bake on the middle shelf of the oven for 12 hours.

    You will notice the surface of the cream starts to form a golden crust. This is perfectly normal, and is what makes clotted cream so divine.

    After 12 hours, carefully remove from the oven. Do not worry that the cream still looks runny, it will set once chilled.

    Cover and chill overnight.

    When chilled you will notice that the cream has set. Insert a small knife or spoon and gently lift a little of the surface up and carefully drain away excess liquid (if any).

    You can simply serve the ramekins of clotted cream as is or you can scoop it out and serve alongside your strawberries.

    If you have any leftovers it is famously served on scones with jam.