Homemade clotted cream and strawberries

Photo: Simon Lambert

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

300ml double cream (48% fat )

Strawberries to serve

Method

Preheat the oven to 80degC (not fan forced).

Pour the cream into 2-3 ramekins or 1 larger dish.

No matter the dish you choose to use, you only want the cream to be 4-5cm deep.

Place on to a baking tray and bake on the middle shelf of the oven for 12 hours.

You will notice the surface of the cream starts to form a golden crust. This is perfectly normal, and is what makes clotted cream so divine.

After 12 hours, carefully remove from the oven. Do not worry that the cream still looks runny, it will set once chilled.

Cover and chill overnight.

When chilled you will notice that the cream has set. Insert a small knife or spoon and gently lift a little of the surface up and carefully drain away excess liquid (if any).

You can simply serve the ramekins of clotted cream as is or you can scoop it out and serve alongside your strawberries.

If you have any leftovers it is famously served on scones with jam.