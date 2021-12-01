Homemade ginger beer

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
You need to allow a good few weeks to get the ginger beer ready for drinking. Perfect timing for Christmas.
Makes 5 litres
Ingredients
Sugar
Ground and fresh ginger
Water
Raisins
2 lemons, juice
Method
To get the ginger beer flavour and carbonation under way you need to start by making a "bug" . You need to take care of this and feed it every day for 7 days.
This is great to do with your children.
Day 1 — in a clean large (1 litre) glass jar, add 2 cups of water and 2 tsp of sugar, plop in 2 raisins (these will float to the top when activating), stir and cover with muslin. Leave in a warm place overnight.
Day 2 — add 2 tsp sugar and 2 tsp ground ginger, return to leave overnight in a warm place.
Day 3 — add 2 tsp sugar.
Day 4 — add 2 tsp sugar, 1 tsp ground ginger, 1 tsp finely grated fresh ginger.
Day 5 — repeat steps 2 and 3 until you reach day 7.
On day 8 you will notice the bug will have become cloudy and fragrant, and it should have a thick layer of sediment on the bottom of the jar. The raisins should have risen to the top of the jar — this is an indication that the bug is alive and well!
To make the ginger beer
Add 2 cups sugar to a clean large bowl, add 2 cups boiling water and stir to dissolve.
Add 12 cups cold water, strained juice of 2 lemons and stir.
Add the liquid from the bug. Stir once again.
Pour into sterilised bottles, add a raisin in each and seal with a lid.
Place in a warm area, out of direct sunlight for at least a week or maybe 2, until you can see that the raisin has risen to the top; you will also notice little carbonated bubbles.
Best enjoyed chilled.