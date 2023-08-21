Making the most of it

Photo: Love Hate Food Waste

Cook once and eat twice, one of our favourite top tips to save time and money! Foods that you can use in multiple meals across the week means that you are reducing the amount of time you need to spend in the kitchen.

Think of a big batch of mince which can be used to make spaghetti one night, shepherd’s pie another night and if you still have mince this can be eaten in burritos, quesadillas or even enchiladas another night. Mince dishes are also super easy to bulk up with lentils, diced mushrooms, grated pumpkin, and carrots to make the meal go even further.

For a vegetarian meal, beans and lentils are nutritious and cheap alternatives to meat and perfect for cooking once and eating twice (or until you’ve eaten it all). They are also great for batch cooking, try making curries, stews, or Mexican chilli. These dishes freeze really well too, so portion them into labelled containers and keep in the freezer for another day.

Making the most of your freezer is a key element when cooking once and eating twice, especially if you won’t be able to eat the meal the next day. So, it’s perfect that freezers love to be fully packed and work more efficiently when filled than a half empty one. When defrosting, use the fridge to defrost food overnight and use within 24 hours and cook it until it is piping hot. But if you need it quickly, food can be defrosted safely in the microwave.

Mexican meatballs

Ingredients

Mince mixture

500g beef mince

1 can lentils, drained

1 tsp salt

pepper, to taste

2 tsp dried oregano (optional)

½ bunch spring onions, chopped

1 egg, beaten

½ cup breadcrumbs

3 cloves garlic, crushed or 1½ tsp crushed garlic

Sauce

3 Tbsp oil

1 onion, finely chopped

3 carrots, grated

1-2 Tbsp paprika

1 tsp cayenne pepper or chilli powder (optional)

2-3 tsp cumin

1 ½ cups water

1 can chopped tomatoes

2 cups frozen peas

½ cup cheese to serve

Method

1.In a large bowl mix the beef mince with the lentils, salt, pepper, dried oregano, spring onions, egg, breadcrumbs and one clove of garlic.

2. Use your hands to roll the mince mixture into golf ball-sized balls. In a large frying pan, heat 2 tablespoons of oil on a medium to high heat.

3. Place the meatballs in the frying pan, and cook for about 5 minutes on each side, until they are lightly browned.

4. Remove the meatballs from the frying pan and set aside.

5. In the same frying pan, heat 1 tablespoon of oil and then add the onion and cook for approximately 5 minutes or until soft and clear.

6. Then add the remaining garlic, carrots, paprika, cayenne pepper and cumin. Mix well and cook for 2 minutes.

7. Add in the water, chopped tomatoes and frozen peas. Mix well and bring it to boil uncovered on a high heat.

8. Once the liquid is boiling add the meatballs to the sauce and then reduce the heat to low.

9. Cover the frying pan with a lid (or use tin foil if you don’t have a lid) and let the mixture simmer for approximately 15 minutes, until the meatballs are cooked.

10. Serve with rice, pasta, bread or buns, veggie mash or your choice of carbohydrate and salad.

Notes

If you have lots of mushrooms you can use that instead and swap the lentils or mince to make these meatballs.

Don’t have pre-made breadcrumbs but have stale bread or bread that’s been in the freezer for a while instead? Crumble it up to make your own breadcrumbs.

This recipe also features in our free to download Easy Choice Family Kai meal planner booklets.

You can find this and more ideas and recipes at www.lovefoodhatewaste.co.nz