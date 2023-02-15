Morning meal revival

Auckland cafe owner Jeremy Dixon. Photo: supplied

Why did you include a special section on breakfasts in this book?

I feel that breakfast is the most unloved meal of the day. There are so many options, and such interesting vegan recipes I can share.

How did you select the recipes to be included?

I actually create recipes based on how I cook — super quick with no fuss — using simple ingredients and things I really like. I will be hungry, have some ingredients and whip something up. Also I love to take something unhealthy (or not plant based) and make a healthy plant-based version (eg. the egg recipes in the book).

What is your favourite breakfast and why?

I am a muesli monster. We sell nine different mueslis at Revive Cafe and there are recipes for three of them in the book. I just love the ease of eating. The crunch. And so quick.

What makes a good, well-rounded breakfast?

Good wholegrains, and some protein is a good combination. Plus add the trimmings and other interesting supporting ingredients.

What have you found is the most popular breakfasts in your cafes?

Our most popular muesli is our Lo Carb Peanut Butter Muesli, which is made from some light grains and nuts and peanut butter, of course.

Some people are reluctant to try a savoury breakfast option — what would be your pick for those to ease them into the idea?

Go for the breakfast burrito or the smashed avocado on oat waffles. Those would be the best "kind of normal" recipes to start with and they are amazingly delicious.

I like the lighter grains like quinoa, millet, oats which have amazing texture and are generally healthier than wheat. While there is nothing inherently evil about wheat, I do think we eat far too much of it in processed forms so that is why I like other grains.

Why did you add rice cakes to a chia bowl?

This is a lovely chia bowl recipe, but it was a little "soft" so I was searching through my pantry for something to add and saw them sitting there pleading to be used.

Many of us find mornings challenging — what is your advice for those on the run or short on time?

Getting things prepared the night before is key so you can just prepare quickly. A hot four-grain cereal in a slow cooker. Muesli ready on the bench. Something prepared in the fridge you can heat up. Or bircher muesli is great (you can just use any muesli — just pre-soak overnight with milk and some fruit).

Do you think there is increased interest in plant-based meals?

Definitely and that is why we are here. Plant based (also called vegan) is so much healthier, gentler on the planet plus a long list of other reasons. Even if it is not every meal, just make more meals plant based. People are becoming more aware of the benefits, and it is not as weird as it was when we opened cafes about 18 years ago.

What would your advice be to people interested in going more plant based?

Try some recipes and you will see how easy and great tasting they are. You will feel lighter, healthier and probably add quality years to your life.

THE BOOK

The Revive Cafe Cookbook 8 by Jeremy Dixon, Revive Concepts Limited, RRP $35.00

This is one of the most popular mueslis we sell at the cafe.

Makes 8 x 1 cup serves

Ingredients

4 cups jumbo/wholegrain rolled oats

1 cup long-thread coconut (unsweetened)

1 cup almonds sliced

1 cup pecan pieces (if you only have pecan halves just slice them)

½ cup oil

½ cup maple syrup

½ cup hot water

½ cup raisins or sultanas

½ cup cranberries dried

Method

Mix the oats, coconut, almonds and pecans in a large mixing bowl.

Put the oil, maple syrup and hot water into a separate bowl and stir to mix. Pour over the oat and nut mix and stir to coat evenly.

Prepare 2 baking trays with baking (parchment) paper.

Pour the oat mixture on them and spread out evenly.

Cook in the oven at 150degC (300degF) for 30 minutes or until brown and crunchy. Stir at halfway.

Let the mixture cool and then mix in the raisins and cranberries.

Pack into your favourite airtight storage container.

Will keep up to 3 months.

This is an awesome gluten-free breakfast that could change your life. Set a slow cooker the night before and wake up to your kitchen smelling awesome with your breakfast. Add the toppings and you have everything you need to start the day! The nuts and seeds give you amazing protein and healthy fats. You can vary the fruit around to what is in season. I do recommend you make up a bulk mix of the grains in an airtight container for quick and easy use.

Makes 1½ cup serve

4 grain mix

1 Tbsp millet hulled

1 Tbsp red quinoa

1 Tbsp amaranth

1 Tbsp buckwheat groats

⅛ tsp salt

1¼ cup water

Toppings

1 Tbsp flaxseed ground

1 Tbsp sunflower seeds

Tbsp pumpkin seeds

1 Tbsp almonds

½ cup blueberries frozen

1 mandarin (clementine) diced

1 banana sliced

1 Tbsp tahini

Method

On the evening before, place the grains, salt and water into a slow cooker.

Use the high setting on your slow cooker.

Set a timer so it cooks for 3 hours overnight and stops just before you wake up for breakfast.

In the morning, spoon the cooked grains into your bowl and add the toppings.

Get ready for renewed energy, health and brain power in your day.

Tip: Rather than dirty the large slow cooker bowl, you can put the grains, salt and water into a small heatproof glass jug in the slow cooker. This will simplify clean-up.

This is an amazing burrito. The great part about this recipe is you can use one pan to cook all the ingredients, although do prepare your ingredients ahead of time and stay alert so they do not burn.

Makes 2 large burritos

Ingredients

1 Tbsp oil

200g firm tofu

¼ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp salt

1 tsp oil

½ cup red capsicum (bell pepper) finely diced

½ cup orange capsicum (bell pepper) finely diced

½ cup grated potato (skin on) (around 1 potato)

½ tsp salt

100g spinach (fresh or frozen)

3 Tbsp cashew butter or 6 Tbsp cashew nuts

½ cup water

2 Tbsp nutritional yeast flakes

1 avocado sliced

2 wholegrain or gluten-free wraps/burritos approx 26cm diameter

garnish: coriander (cilantro)

Method

In a non-stick frying pan saute the oil, tofu, turmeric and salt for 5 minutes. Shuffle it to the side of the pan.

Add the teaspoon of oil to the pan and add the capsicum and grated potato. Sprinkle with salt and stir with a wooden spoon. Continue to saute for 4 minutes or until they start to soften.

Make another section in the pan for the spinach and add. Cook for around 2 minutes or until it starts to wilt.

Put the cashew butter, water and nutritional yeast in a blender and blend until smooth.

Heat your burritos in the oven for 1 minute until warm. Layer all of the ingredients on the burritos and garnish with coriander.

Now the difficult part. To form the burrito: fold the sides in, tuck the bottom corners in and start rolling, keeping everything tightly wrapped.

Serve whole or cut in half.