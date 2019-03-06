Otago burgers ranked in top 10

Dunedin's Re:Burger, in Albany St, ranked at number nine on the list. Photo: Allied Press

Sometimes it can be hard to find a good burger but it seems Otago residents don't have to look too far for one after burgers from three restaurants in the region were ranked in the top 10 in the country.

Travel website Big 7 recently released a list of the 25 best burgers in New Zealand.

Three burger places in the Otago region were ranked on the list, all within the top 10.

Dunedin's Re:Burger, in Albany St, ranked at number nine on the list, while Queenstown institution and Ed Sheeran favourite Fergburger managed to sneak into the top five.

Re:Burger was noted for its options to include double, triple and quadruple meat, while Fergburger was called "iconic", much-recommended by "Ferg-Fans" and "loved by locals and tourists alike."

Good Good, a burger place in Dunedin's Heritage Precinct in Vogel St, which is part warehouse, part food-truck, took a spot in the top three.

Good Good was described as having an impressive selection of burgers and specials, the travel site saying it was "one to keep an eye on."

Taking out the number one spot was Wellington's Five Boroughs, whose burgers were described as "one for the absolute burger purists."

The ranking was generated by collating the results of a poll of Big 7 readers and judges, and by looking at online reviews, prior media coverage and food blogs.

Queenstown institution and Ed Sheeran favourite Fergburger managed to sneak into the top five on this list. Photo: Guy Williams.

The 25 Best Burgers in New Zealand:

Five Boroughs (Wellington) Corner Burger Mt Eden (Auckland) Good Good (Dunedin) Burger Burger (Auckland) Fergburger (Queenstown) Burger Liquor (Wellington) Eat Burger (Hamilton) The Barn Burger And Grill (Tauranga) Re:Burger (Dunedin) Bacon Brothers (Christchurch)

