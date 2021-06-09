Plant-based pleasures

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Hannemann, like many who put out plant-based recipe books these days, was seeking solutions to her own health problems, having been diagnosed with celiac disease and hypothyroidism.
"I had convinced myself that eating fruits and vegetables and starches caused me to bloat, so I avoided these foods like the plague."
Instead, she ate meat, protein bars and shakes loaded with artificial sweeteners.
But then she decided to try a plant-based diet for a month, even though her husband worked in his family’s burger bar.
She made it a goal to eat 80% of her daily calories from living plant foods and decided to eat the first two meals of the day raw. Only dinner was cooked.
Her digestion improved and she started to feel good, so she continued. Now, four years later, her family’s diet, including that of her three boys, is predominantly plant-based.
"Eating plant-based means feeding your body with nutrient-dense whole foods that are primarily [or entirely] derived from plants, with few [or no] animal products. Beyond that, the details are up to you."
She urges people to find a way of eating that suits their body and supports their lifestyle.
"Our bodies are all different and we all have different health needs and goals."
Her book includes a 30-day plant over processed challenge and advice on stocking the kitchen for a plant-based diet.
The recipe section is broken into sections on smoothies, breakfasts, earth bowls and salads, lunches and dinners, soups and curries, sides, snacks and desserts.
Caramel chewies
Serves 12
Prep time 8 minutes
Total time 1 hour
12 Medjool dates
¼ cup natural peanut butter or almond butter
¼ cup vegan chocolate chips
¼ cup crushed peanuts or slivered
almonds (optional)
sea salt for sprinkling
Method
1. Slice each date open enough to remove the pit. Fill each date with 1teaspoon of the peanut butter or almond butter. Arrange the dates on a baking sheet or plate.
2. In a microwave-safe bowl, melt the chocolate chips for 30 seconds to 1minute, stir to create a smooth chocolate sauce, and drizzle over each date.
3. Sprinkle each date with the crushed peanuts or slivered almonds and a tiny bit of salt.
4. Freeze the dates for at least 1 hour for the best texture before serving. The dates can be stored in an airtight container in the freezer for up to 30 days.
Nach-Yo Everyday Cheese Sauce
Put it on rice, nachos, tacos, baked potatoes whatever you like! This recipe is a favourite on my Instagram, and I hope it will become your favourite, too!
Serves 4-8
Prep time 10 minutes
Total time 30 minutes
2 cups peeled and chopped potato
1 cup chopped carrot
½ cup chopped yellow onion
3 cloves garlic, chopped
extra virgin olive oil (optional)
½ cup raw cashews
½ cup nutritional yeast
1 tsp paprika
1 tsp sea salt, plus more as needed
freshly ground black pepper
1 tsp hot sauce (optional)
Method
1. In a large pot, combine the potato, carrot, onion, garlic, and a little water or olive oil, if using, and cook over medium-high heat for 10 minutes, then cover with an additional 2 cups hot water and simmer until the vegetables are soft, about 20 minutes.
2. Transfer everything from the pot into a food processor or blender. Add the cashews, nutritional yeast, paprika, salt, and an additional half cup water.
3. Blend on high speed until the sauce is creamy and smooth, about 2 minutes.
4. Season with black pepper and add the hot sauce, if using, and a little more salt if needed. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
Beach bum chilli
Serves 6-8
Prep time 25 minutes
Total time 1 hour 10 minutes
2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 medium red onion, chopped
1 red capsicum, chopped
2 medium carrots, chopped
2 celery stalks, chopped
½ tsp sea salt
1 Tbsp minced garlic (about 4 cloves)
1 Tbsp chilli powder
2 tsp ground cumin
1½ tsp smoked paprika
1 tsp dried oregano
2 400g cans diced tomatoes
2 400g cans black beans, drained and rinsed
1 400g can kidney or pinto beans,
drained and rinsed
2 cups vegetable broth or filtered water
1 bay leaf
½ cup chopped fresh coriander leaves,
plus more for garnish
1½ tsp red wine vinegar or lime juice, or to taste
Suggested toppings and garnishes
chopped coriander
sliced avocado
tortilla chips
Nach-Yo Everyday Cheese Sauce (see recipe)
Method
1. In a large heavy-bottomed pot, heat the olive oil over medium heat until shimmering. Add the onion, capsicum, carrots, celery, and quarter of a teaspoon of the salt. Stir to combine and cook for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender and slightly browned.
2. Add the garlic, chilli powder, cumin, smoked paprika and oregano and cook, stirring constantly, for about 1 minute, until well combined and the garlic has a chance to cook.
3. Add the tomatoes and their juices, the black beans, kidney beans, vegetable broth and bay leaf. Stir to combine and bring the mixture to a simmer. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally and reducing the heat as necessary to maintain a gentle simmer, for 30 minutes. Remove the chilli from the heat.
4. Transfer one and a-half cups of the chilli to a blender, making sure to get some of the liquid. Securely fasten the lid and blend until smooth (watch out for hot steam), then pour the blended mixture back into the pot. Alternately, you can blend the chilli briefly with an immersion blender or mash it with a potato masher until it reaches a thicker consistency. Add the chopped coriander and vinegar or lime juice. Add the remaining quarter of a teaspoon of salt and combine well.
5. Divide the mixture among individual bowls and serve with your choice of garnishes. The chilli will keep in the refrigerator for up to 4 days, or you can freeze it for up to 1 month.