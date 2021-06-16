Potato, spinach stuffed breads

PHOTO: SIMON LAMBERT

ghee or oil for cooking

For the dough

300g wholemeal flour

pinch of salt

3 Tbsp vegetable oil

Filling

3 potatoes, scrubbed

2 Tbsp oil

1 onion, sliced thinly

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 green chilli, deseeded, finely chopped

150g spinach, washed and roughly chopped

2 Tbsp coriander, roughly chopped

salt to taste

To serve

Greek or natural yoghurt (optional)

squeeze of lemon (optional)

Method

Place the potatoes in a suitably-sized saucepan. Cover with plenty of cold water and bring to the boil. Reduce heat and continue cooking until tender (about 30 minutes). Drain and set aside.

To make the dough

Combine the flour, salt and oil in a medium-sized bowl. Add 200ml of cold water a little at a time until the dough comes together. Add more water, if needed. Knead the dough until smooth. Cover and rest for 20 minutes.

While the dough is resting, continue making the filling.

Heat the oil in a medium-sized fry pan, add the onion and cook for 5 minutes. Add the cumin seeds and continue cooking over a moderate heat for a further 10 minutes or until the onions are soft and golden brown. Add the chilli, spinach and coriander and stir through the onions. Cook for further 2 minutes so the spinach wilts and the flavours mingle. Season with salt and set aside.

Peel the skin from the potatoes and place into a bowl. Mash the potatoes. Add the onion mixture. Mix together well. Taste and adjust the salt, if needed.

Divide the dough into six evenly-sized balls. Roll each ball into a 7cm diameter disc. Place about a sixth of the filling in the centre. Pull the edges together to enclose the filling. Seal the edges with a little water. Flatten gently with your hands.

Sprinkle over a little flour and roll the breads into a 15cm circle. If you are finding the filling is about to poke out or poking through, stop rolling. You do not want them too thin as the filling will spill out.

Heat a fry pan over a moderate heat and add 1 teaspoon of oil or ghee and add the bread. Cook for 2 minutes and add a little more oil, flip carefully and continue cooking the bread for a further 2 minutes. Remove and cover with a clean cloth and continue until all the bread is done.

Enjoy these breads as they are or try adding a little yoghurt and squeeze of lemon.