Pumpkin risotto

PHOTO: OTAGO DAILY TIMES

Serves 4

Ingredients:

20g butter

200g Aborio rice

300g pumpkin or butternut squash, peeled, seeds removed, cut

1 white onion, finely diced

1 carrot, finely diced

1 celery stalk, finely diced

4 garlic cloves, finely diced

200g broad beans, skin removed

1 litre chicken stock (hot), plus extra if needed (substitute vegetable stock for vegetarian)

100ml white wine

70g grated parmesan

100g mascarpone

Olive oil, salt, pepper

Method:

Heat oven to 180degC, drizzle pumpkin with olive oil, roast for 30min until tender and puree in a blender or with a whizz stick.

Sautee onion, carrot, celery and garlic until tender but not browned.

Stir in the rice and coat in the vegetable mixture for around 1 minute.

Add pumpkin puree and stir well.

Add the white wine and stir every now and then until all the wine has been absorbed.

Add 1 cup of stock and let it reduce while stirring every few minutes until fully absorbed. Keep adding stock one cup at a time until it has all been used.

Check if the rice is cooked. If not, add more stock half a cup at a time.

When rice is cooked, add parmesan, mascarpone and broad beans and stir well until smooth and creamy.

Season with salt and pepper and serve with more shaved parmesan, microgreens and your choice of braised or roast meat and gravy; we use a 5-hour slow braised beef brisket with beef jus.

Recipe provided by the Grand Bar and Restaurant, Grand Casino, Dunedin

Recipe requested by Rachel Carran, Dunedin.

If you have enjoyed a dish at an Otago cafe or restaurant and would like the recipe, write to Ask a Chef, Features, Otago Daily Times, PO Box 517, Dunedin, fax 474-7422, or email odt.features@odt.co.nz, including your name, address and a daytime telephone number, and we will request it.