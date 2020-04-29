Simone Anderson believes in balance above all else, so when it comes to food, it means finding a happy medium that works for each individual.

As we get back to working and our lives return to something that resembles ‘‘normal’’, finding inspiration from cooks who advocate delicious, wholesome, cost-effective and easy recipes is a must.

Anderson’s latest cookbook, So Delish, is a tribute to her food journey — in 2014, as a 23-year-old, she weighed in at 169kg.

‘‘I needed to find a way of eating that I could maintain for the rest of my life — no quick fixes and no limiting food groups.’’

She shared her journey on social media and lost 92kg.

In this book, she has compiled her favourite recipes from her weight-loss journey, recipes inspired by friends and loved by her family.

‘‘Food is here to nourish us, to energise us and to bring us closer together. When used and treated with respect, food should enrich our lives and make each day more vibrant and exciting.’’

Beef stroganoff with pappardelle

Serves 4-6

Time to make 3 hours

This recipe comes from my talented mumma, Nikki. It takes me straight back to our family home, where we ate the most incredible home-cooked meals every night. Mum and Dad put every inch of their souls into making that house feel like home. This stroganoff was a staple — it’s hearty, warming and makes the best comfort meal in winter.

2 Tbsp olive oil

250g rindless shoulder bacon, cut into 5cm strips

Photo: Melanie Jenkins

500g beef strips

sea salt and freshly ground black

pepper to taste

2 onions, cut into wedges

250g brown button mushrooms, halved

5 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

1 tsp smoked paprika

400g can tomato soup concentrate

400g can chopped tomatoes

1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

¼ cup sour cream

250g pappardelle

2 Tbsp finely chopped parsley

and/or chives

Method

Heat half the oil in a large frying pan over high heat. Add the bacon and cook until browned. Transfer the bacon to a 3-litre slow cooker and reserve the pan. If using an oven, transfer the bacon to a large ovenproof dish and set aside, then preheat the oven to 160degC.

Season the beef strips. In 2 batches, add the beef to the pan and brown over high heat. Transfer to the slow cooker or oven dish.

Heat the remaining tablespoon of oil in the same pan over medium-high heat. Add the onion and mushrooms and cook, stirring, for 5 minutes. Add the garlic and paprika and cook for another minute. Transfer to the slow cooker or oven dish.

Pour the tomato soup, tomatoes and Worcestershire sauce over the beef mixture and stir to combine. Cover and cook on medium in the slow cooker or in the oven for 2-3 hours, or until the beef is very tender.

When it’s nearly time to serve the stroganoff, cook the pappardelle according to the packet instructions.

Stir the sour cream into the stroganoff and season to taste.

Serve with the pappardelle, and sprinkle with parsley or chives

Breakfast burritos

Now this looks like a good time! For a different way to start your day, go with a breakfast fiesta. There’s no better way to feed a crowd for breakfast than with this fun recipe, which proves that a burrito is appropriate at any time of the day.

Serves 4

Time to make 20 minutes

Burritos

olive oil spray

2 low-fat pork sausages

Photo: Melanie Jenkins

1 red onion, diced

4 eggs, lightly beaten

400g can Mexican chilli beans

2 small tomatoes, diced

1 cup chopped baby spinach

¼ cup chopped coriander leaves,

plus extra to serve

½ cup grated low-fat cheddar

sea salt and freshly ground black

pepper to taste

4 large wholegrain wraps

Guacamole

1 avocado, peeled

1 small tomato, diced

½ red onion

2 Tbsp chopped coriander leaves

To serve

¼ cup sour cream

chipotle or tabasco sauce

1 spring onion, sliced

Method

Heat a large pan over high heat, spray with oil and squeeze small nuggets of pork mince out of the sausage skins and into the pan. Discard the skins. Cook the pork for 2 minutes, then add the red onion and continue to cook for 3-4 minutes. Add the eggs, beans, tomato, spinach, coriander and Cheddar. Cook, stirring occasionally, for another 3-4 minutes.

Season the mixture and divide among the wraps, placing it in the centre. Fold each wrap to enclose the mix. Wipe out the pan, then return the wraps to the pan and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side until golden brown.

For the guacamole, mash the avocado in a bowl, then stir through the tomato, red onion and coriander and season.

Serve the burritos topped with guacamole, sour cream, chipotle or tabasco sauce, spring onion and extra coriander.

Chicken and leek pot pie

The ultimate meal for a cold winter’s day: digging into one of these crispy pies will make you feel instantly warmer inside. I grew up making pies in my Grandmother’s kitchen, helping her roll out the pastry and cutting out (uneven) initials to go on top. To me, this pie means happiness and family — it makes me feel safe and my heart content.

Serves 4

or 4 individual pies

Time to make 1 hour

1 Tbsp olive oil

Photo: Melanie Jenkins

400g chicken thigh fillets, skinned, boned

and chopped into 2cm cubes

2 Tbsp butter

2 leeks, sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 heaped tsp dried thyme

¼ cup plain flour, plus extra for dusting

2 cups sliced button mushrooms

1½ cups warmed milk

sea salt and freshly ground black

pepper to taste

olive oil spray

2 sheets flaky pastry

1 egg, lightly beaten

2 tsp sesame seeds

To serve

salad leaves

relish of your choice

Method

Heat the oven to 180degC . Heat the oil in a large nonstick frying pan over medium heat. In batches, add the chicken and cook for 4-5 minutes, or until golden. Remove the chicken from the pan, set aside and keep warm.

Add the butter, leeks, garlic and thyme to the pan and cook over medium heat for about 10 minutes, or until the leeks have softened. Add the flour and cook for 2 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds. Add the mushrooms, milk, salt and pepper and cook, stirring regularly, for a further 3 minutes, or until the sauce has thickened. Return the chicken to the sauce and mix gently to combine. Refrigerate until cooled to room temperature.

Lightly spray a 20cm pie dish with oil and pour in the cooled chicken mixture, or divide it among 4 individual pie tins.

On a floured surface, join the 2 pastry sheets and roll out slightly to make a bigger sheet. Place the pastry on top of the pie dish and trim the excess around the sides of the dish. If you’re making individual pies, cut 2 circles to fit your pie dishes out of each sheet of pastry.

Prick the pastry lid with a fork, then brush with the egg.

Sprinkle with sesame seeds and bake for 30-40 minutes, or until the pastry is golden. Serve with salad and relish.