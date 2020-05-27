Cabbage slaw with kimchi and cashews

Photo: Simon Lambert

Serves 4

½ cabbage, sliced as thin as possible

2 carrots, peeled thinly

2 spring onions, sliced

½ cup kimchi

100g cashew nuts

2 Tbsp sesame seeds

2 Tbsp rice wine or white wine vinegar

1 Tbsp sesame oil

1 Tbsp fish sauce

4 Tbsp vegetable oil

salt, to taste

fresh coriander

Method

Put the sliced cabbage, carrots and half the spring onions in a large bowl.

Place the remaining spring onions, half the kimchi, vinegar, sesame oil and fish sauce in a blender and blend. Slowly pour in the vegetable oil so you create a thick dressing.

Toast the cashew nuts and sesame seeds in a dry pan over a moderate heat until golden. Set aside.

To assemble the salad

Add the remaining kimchi to the sliced cabbage mix and lightly toss together. Place on a serving platter.

Drizzle over the kimchi dressing and finish with the toasted cashews and sesame seeds and coriander sprigs.



