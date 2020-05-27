Cabbage slaw with kimchi and cashews

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Serves 4
½ cabbage, sliced as thin as possible
2 carrots, peeled thinly
2 spring onions, sliced
½ cup kimchi
100g cashew nuts
2 Tbsp sesame seeds
2 Tbsp rice wine or white wine vinegar
1 Tbsp sesame oil
1 Tbsp fish sauce
4 Tbsp vegetable oil
salt, to taste
fresh coriander
Method
Put the sliced cabbage, carrots and half the spring onions in a large bowl.
Place the remaining spring onions, half the kimchi, vinegar, sesame oil and fish sauce in a blender and blend. Slowly pour in the vegetable oil so you create a thick dressing.
Toast the cashew nuts and sesame seeds in a dry pan over a moderate heat until golden. Set aside.
To assemble the salad
Add the remaining kimchi to the sliced cabbage mix and lightly toss together. Place on a serving platter.
Drizzle over the kimchi dressing and finish with the toasted cashews and sesame seeds and coriander sprigs.