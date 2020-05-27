Wednesday, 27 May 2020

Cabbage slaw with kimchi and cashews

    By Alison Lambert
    1. Life & Style
    2. Food & Wine
    3. Recipes

    Photo: Simon Lambert
    Photo: Simon Lambert
    Cabbages are always a good price and a little seems to go a long way. This slaw-inspired salad has an added punch by adding kimchi, which will not only spice it up but will also be kind on your gut.

    Serves 4

    ½ cabbage, sliced as thin as possible

    2 carrots, peeled thinly

    2 spring onions, sliced

    ½ cup kimchi

    100g cashew nuts

    2 Tbsp sesame seeds

    2 Tbsp rice wine or white wine vinegar

    1 Tbsp sesame oil

    1 Tbsp fish sauce

    4 Tbsp vegetable oil

    salt, to taste

    fresh coriander

    Method

    Put the sliced cabbage, carrots and half the spring onions in a large bowl.

    Place the remaining spring onions, half the kimchi, vinegar, sesame oil and fish sauce in a blender and blend. Slowly pour in the vegetable oil so you create a thick dressing.

    Toast the cashew nuts and sesame seeds in a dry pan over a moderate heat until golden. Set aside.

    To assemble the salad

    Add the remaining kimchi to the sliced cabbage mix and lightly toss together. Place on a serving platter.

    Drizzle over the kimchi dressing and finish with the toasted cashews and sesame seeds and coriander sprigs.


     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Ask a Chef Recipe Book ON SALE NOW! $29.99

    The all-new Ask a Chef is available now! With fantastic recipes from the popular newspaper series, there is inspiration for everything from salads to chocolate cakes and quiches to sausage rolls - sure to impress at your next family or social gathering!

    With a delicious mix of recipes from around the region including Riverstone Kitchen and Fleur's Place, there is something for everyone. Get your copy of Ask a Chef today !

     

    Buy now from ODT Shop 

    ODT subscriber only price - $25 

     