Fennel, silverbeet, broccoli slaw
Serves 4-6
Ingredients
1 small head broccoli, finely chopped
1 small bulb fennel, finely sliced, ⅓ cup fennel
fronds finely chopped
2 cups silverbeet leaves, finely shredded
⅓ cup flat leaf parsley, coarsely chopped
⅓ cup toasted seeds and nuts
Dressing
1 garlic cloves, crushed
1-2 lemons, juice
2 Tbsp buttermilk
2 Tbsp mayonnaise
2 Tbsp extra-virgin oil (hemp, olive etc)
Method
Begin by making the dressing. Put the crushed garlic and 1 tablespoon lemon juice in a bowl and let sit so the garlic softens (5 minutes).
Add buttermilk, mayo and oil and whisk well to combine. Season with a little salt and cracked pepper to taste. Set aside.
Mix all the vegetables and herbs together in a large bowl, drizzle over the dressing and toss well so all the vegetables get coated in the buttermilk dressing.
Sprinkle over the toasted seeds and nuts and enjoy!