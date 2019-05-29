PHOTO: SIMON LAMBERT

Fennel, silverbeet, broccoli slaw

Now this is a serious slaw combining some robust, nutritious ingredients. When using such ingredients you need to complement them with a tangy, punchy dressing.



Serves 4-6

Ingredients

1 small head broccoli, finely chopped

1 small bulb fennel, finely sliced, ⅓ cup fennel

fronds finely chopped

2 cups silverbeet leaves, finely shredded

⅓ cup flat leaf parsley, coarsely chopped

⅓ cup toasted seeds and nuts

Dressing

1 garlic cloves, crushed

1-2 lemons, juice

2 Tbsp buttermilk

2 Tbsp mayonnaise

2 Tbsp extra-virgin oil (hemp, olive etc)

Method

Begin by making the dressing. Put the crushed garlic and 1 tablespoon lemon juice in a bowl and let sit so the garlic softens (5 minutes).

Add buttermilk, mayo and oil and whisk well to combine. Season with a little salt and cracked pepper to taste. Set aside.

Mix all the vegetables and herbs together in a large bowl, drizzle over the dressing and toss well so all the vegetables get coated in the buttermilk dressing.

Sprinkle over the toasted seeds and nuts and enjoy!