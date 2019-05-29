Wednesday, 29 May 2019

Fennel, silverbeet, broccoli slaw

    By Alison Lambert
    Now this is a serious slaw combining some robust, nutritious ingredients. When using such ingredients you need to complement them with a tangy, punchy dressing.

    Serves 4-6
    Ingredients
    1 small head broccoli, finely chopped
    1 small bulb fennel, finely sliced, ⅓ cup fennel
    fronds finely chopped
    2 cups silverbeet leaves, finely shredded
    ⅓ cup flat leaf parsley, coarsely chopped
    ⅓ cup toasted seeds and nuts

    Dressing
    1 garlic cloves, crushed
    1-2 lemons, juice
    2 Tbsp buttermilk
    2 Tbsp mayonnaise
    2 Tbsp extra-virgin oil (hemp, olive etc)

    Method
    Begin by making the dressing. Put the crushed garlic and 1 tablespoon lemon juice in a bowl and let sit so the garlic softens (5 minutes).

    Add buttermilk, mayo and oil and whisk well to combine. Season with a little salt and cracked pepper to taste. Set aside.

    Mix all the vegetables and herbs together in a large bowl, drizzle over the dressing and toss well so all the vegetables get coated in the buttermilk dressing.

    Sprinkle over the toasted seeds and nuts and enjoy!

