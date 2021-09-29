Focusing on lunch

To avoid the mid-afternoon slump, it pays to eat a nutritional lunch. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Deanna Copland

Unfortunately, when we don’t eat properly in the middle of the day, our energy can reduce, leading to poor nutritional choices later. Our cortisol levels naturally decline mid-afternoon, which can contribute to fatigue, so eating a sustaining lunch can help to keep you from diving into the lolly jar at 3pm.

Nutrition plays an important role in managing anxiety by regulating neurotransmitters and blood sugar, so can really support a busy day. A good general rule is to include three things with lunch:

1. Different coloured seasonal veggies which may be raw or cooked, such as roast veggies or a salad for nutrients, live enzymes and fibre

2. Some protein and fat in the form of seafood, eggs or meat to keep us feeling fuller for longer and provide building blocks for a robust immune system and stable mood 3. One piece/ ½cup of seasonal fruit for fibre and antioxidants, including vitamin C.

Cheeseburger salad

Turn these ingredients into a healthy salad. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

340g extra-lean beef mince

Sea salt and black pepper (to taste)

⅓ cup mayonnaise

1½ tbsp apple cider vinegar

1½ tsp yellow mustard powder

1½ heads iceberg lettuce, shredded

1½ cups cherry tomatoes (halved)

20g cheddar cheese, shredded (optional)

⅓ cup red onion, diced

⅓ cup gherkins, chopped

Method

1. Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat. Add the beef to the pan, breaking it up as it browns (or use leftovers from the night before). Once it is cooked through and no longer pink, drain excess drippings from the pan if necessary and season with salt and pepper.

2. In a bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, and mustard.

3. Divide the lettuce, tomatoes, mince, cheese, red onion, and pickle between plates. Drizzle the dressing over top.

Orzo salad with mackerel

Just add mackerel or salmon. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

1 cup orzo pasta (dry)

3 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

œ lemon, zested then juiced

1 tsp Dijon Mustard

Sea salt and black pepper (to taste)

100g canned mackerel/salmon (skinless, boneless)

⅓ cup pitted Kalamata olives

2 cups rocket/baby spinach leaves

2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

sprigs parsley, chopped

Method

1. Cook the orzo according to package directions. Drain and add to a large bowl.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, mustard, salt and pepper.

3. Add the olives, rcoket, and tomatoes to the orzo and toss well to combine. Add mackerel fresh each day if you are using the base salad as leftovers for a few days. Pour the dressing over and stir to combine. Top with parsley. Then enjoy your lunch as slowly as possible.

Spinach and kumara frittata

You can add other ingredients to your frittata, such as cherry tomatoes. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 medium kumara, scrubbed and cut into 1cm cubes

3 cups baby spinach, chopped

1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves, chopped

8 free-range eggs, whisked

2 tbsp pesto

Sea salt and black pepper (to taste)

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to fan bake 200degC.

2. Heat olive oil in a cast-iron skillet (or another oven-safe pan) over medium heat. Add thyme and kumara and cook, stirring occasionally, for about 10 minutes or until it is just tender. Add the spinach and stir until wilted.

3. Season the whisked eggs with salt and pepper then pour the eggs into the pan with the vegetables and let the eggs cook for about 30 seconds or until they just begin to set, before gently stirring with a spatula to ensure the vegetables are well incorporated into the eggs. Transfer the skillet to the oven. Drizzle pesto over the top.

4. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until the eggs have set and are firm to the touch in the centre of the pan. Let it sit for about five minutes before cutting into wedges. Serve and enjoy!

