Lime and coconut cake

145g desiccated coconut
Zest of 3 limes and juice of 1 lime
150ml hot water
175g butter, softened, plus extra for greasing the tin
50g coconut oil
225g caster sugar
3 eggs
3 Tbsp Greek yoghurt
225g gluten free flour
2 ½ tsp baking powder (gluten free)
Glaze:
Juice from 2 limes
2 Tbsp sugar
Method
Preheat the oven 170degC.
Grease a 20cm springform cake tin with butter and line the base with baking paper.
Put the coconut into a bowl, along with the zest and juice of the limes.
Pour over the hot water and push the coconut under the water to soften and infuse the coconut.
Put the softened butter and coconut oil into the bowl of your mixer. Add the sugar and beat until light and creamy.
Add the eggs one at a time, beating well between each addition.
Add the yoghurt and continue beating.
Sift the flour and baking powder together and gently fold through.
The coconut should have absorbed the liquid and softened. Fold this through the cake batter until combined.
Pour into the prepared tin and bake for 35-40 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean.
To make the glaze, stir the lime juice with the sugar and let sit to help dissolve the sugar. Pour the glaze over the cake, cool in the tin before serving.