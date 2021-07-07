Lime and coconut cake

Photo: Simon Lambert

Some combinations just work and this is one of them. This cake is light and dreamy with the wonderful tang of fresh lime combined with an abundance of delicious coconut. And to top it off, it is gluten free.

145g desiccated coconut

Zest of 3 limes and juice of 1 lime

150ml hot water

175g butter, softened, plus extra for greasing the tin

50g coconut oil

225g caster sugar

3 eggs

3 Tbsp Greek yoghurt

225g gluten free flour

2 ½ tsp baking powder (gluten free)

Glaze:

Juice from 2 limes

2 Tbsp sugar

Method

Preheat the oven 170degC.

Grease a 20cm springform cake tin with butter and line the base with baking paper.

Put the coconut into a bowl, along with the zest and juice of the limes.

Pour over the hot water and push the coconut under the water to soften and infuse the coconut.

Put the softened butter and coconut oil into the bowl of your mixer. Add the sugar and beat until light and creamy.

Add the eggs one at a time, beating well between each addition.

Add the yoghurt and continue beating.

Sift the flour and baking powder together and gently fold through.

The coconut should have absorbed the liquid and softened. Fold this through the cake batter until combined.

Pour into the prepared tin and bake for 35-40 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean.

To make the glaze, stir the lime juice with the sugar and let sit to help dissolve the sugar. Pour the glaze over the cake, cool in the tin before serving.