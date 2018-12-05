Retro Kiwi Christmas

Makes 12 generous slices or 24 smaller pieces

Ingredients

Jelly jam

2 cups of frozen raspberries

2 Tbsp of chia seeds

4 Tbsp of water

Chocolate topping

½ cup of raw organic cacao powder

6 Tbsp organic coconut oil

Cashew nut filling

340g cashew nuts, soaked

½ cup of almond milk

¼ lemon juice

⅓ cup of sweetener, such as coconut nectar or agave syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

¾ cup of coconut oil, cold pressed and melted

1 pinch of sea salt flakes

Base

1 cup of cashews

1 cup of dates, pitted, soaked

2 Tbsp of raw organic cacao powder

1 Tbsp of coconut oil, melted

1 tsp of sea salt flakes

Method

1. Grease a metal tin with coconut oil and line with baking paper.

Soak the dates for two to four hours and remove the excess moisture. Place them in a food processor along with the raw cashews, cacao powder, melted coconut oil and salt. Blend until the mixture comes together. If you press it between your fingers and it sticks, it's ready.

2. Press the mixture firmly into the tin. Place in the freezer to set for 30 minutes.

3. To make the filling, drain the soaked cashews, then place them in the food processor along with the almond milk, lemon juice, sweetener, vanilla and salt and blend on high until smooth.

Slowly pour in the coconut oil with the blender still going until it's completely combined into the mixture. Pour on to the base and set for six to eight hours.

4. To prepare the jelly jam, mix chia seeds and water and let them expand for a few minutes. Place the defrosted raspberries and chia seeds in a food processor and blend until smooth.

Pour the jelly on top of the set filling. Place back in the freezer for another hour.

5. While the jelly layer is setting, make the chocolate topping. Stir together the melted coconut oil, maple syrup and cacao powder until well combined. Pour over the jelly layer and allow chocolate to harden.

Cut the slice into even slices. Ensure you use a hot knife to cut through the chocolate layers so the chocolate melts rather than snaps.