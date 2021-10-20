Roast Cauliflower and Edamame salad

PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Cauliflower tossed in oil and spices and briefly roasted pairs perfectly with the creaminess of edamame beans. Once roasted, cauliflower loses much of it's water content. It turns nutty, sweet and moreish. The three core ingredients in this dish work incredibly well together and combine to make an unusual and lively salad. The sweetness of the dates contrasts with the sharp, citrus and chilli dressing which ties everything together. Cauliflower with all its knobbly bits is an excellent carrier of a good dressing.

1 medium cauliflower, outer leaves removed (600g florets)

2 Tbsp olive oil

½tsp salt

1½ tsp ground cumin

⅛ tsp chilli powder

I tsp smoked paprika

180g edamame beans, available frozen and ready podded from supermarkets

80g dried, pitted dates, chopped

Dressing

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp white wine vinegar

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1½ Tbsp sweet chilli sauce

To Garnish

Half cup roasted cashew nuts, chopped.

Method

Preheat the oven to 200degC bake.

Cut the cauliflower into small bite sized florets.

Line a lipped oven tray with baking paper.

Place the cauliflower on to the prepared tray.

Drizzle 2 tablespoons of oil over the florets and toss to coat evenly. I use my hands to do this.

In a small bowl stir together the salt, cumin, chilli and smoked paprika.

Using a small fine sieve sprinkle this spicy mix

over the cauliflower pieces and toss so that the spices cover all.

Place in the preheated oven and cook for 10 minutes.

Remove and toss. Return to oven for 8-10 minutes more until just tender but still retaining some bite. Do not overcook.

Remove from the oven and tip florets on to a cool surface. They will go on cooking if left on a hot oven tray. While they are cooling cook the edamame beans according to packet instructions. Drain and set aside to cool.

Combine the cooled cauliflower, edamame beans and the dates.

To make the dressing place the extra virgin olive oil, white wine vinegar, lemon juice and the sweet chilli sauce in a small screw top jar and shake well. Sprinkle the dressing over the salad ingredients and toss. Transfer to a serving platter, Sprinkle with the nuts and serve at room temperature.