Savoury apple, sage and cheddar tart

PHOTO: SIMON LAMBERT

Apples can be used in so many ways but often we forget that they work beautifully as a savoury option. Their tangy notes go well with cheese, meats and in this case buttery puff pastry. Adding sweet leeks or onions, fragrant herbs and strong cheese just seems to work miracles with the apples.

250g butter puff pastry

3 apples (300g), cored

100g leek, washed and cut into ½ cm rounds

10 sage leaves

2 Tbsp olive oil

100g vintage cheddar, blue cheese or feta, crumbled

Sea salt flakes

Cracked black pepper

Method

Roll the pastry to 25cm long x 10cm wide (approx).

Place on to a baking paper-lined tray. Using a knife lightly score a rim of about 2cm deep from the outside of the pastry. Refrigerate until required.

Preheat the oven to 190degC.

Slice the apples into ½cm wedges, add them to a medium mixing bowl.

Add the sliced leeks, sage leaves and oil. Season lightly with salt and pepper. Toss gently to combine.

Place the apple and leek mixture on to a baking paper-lined oven tray and bake for 10 minutes.

Remove from the oven and turn up the heat to 220degC. Pile the apple and leek mixture inside the rim of scored pastry.

Crumble over the cheese, crack over plenty of black pepper and a sprinkle of salt.

Bake in a hot oven for 15-18 minutes or until the pastry has risen and turned a deep golden brown.

Remove and cool slightly before eating.