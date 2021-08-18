PHOTO: SIMON LAMBERT

I just wanted to share this recipe with you all as it has been passed down from my husband’s Welsh nan. I treasure recipes like this as they have generations of memories intertwined with history and culture. They are the perfect accompaniment with a good strong cup of tea.

Makes 8

225g self-raising flour

1/2tsp baking powder

1/2tsp mixed spice

Pinch salt

110g butter

80g sugar, plus extra for sprinkling

60g currants

1 egg

1/4cup milk (approx)

Method

Heat up a skillet or heavy-based fry pan over low heat.

In a large mixing bowl add the dry ingredients.

Rub in the butter with your fingertips until the mixture has a coarse breadcrumb texture.

Add the sugar and currants and mix to combine.

Whisk the egg with the milk and slowly

add to the dry ingredients. Mix the ingredients until it comes together

to form a firm (not dry) dough.

Turn the dough out on to a lightly floured board. Bring the dough together into a ball. Do not knead the dough.

Roll the dough to 1cm thickness. Using a 4cm round cutter (approx). Cut out the rounds, reusing scraps to form more cakes.

Place them on the skillet/pan and cook over a gentle heat, watching that they don’t colour too fast. Turn often until they feel firm (6-10 minutes).

Remove on to a cooling rack lined with a clean tea towel, sprinkled with a little sugar.

Continue until all the cakes are cooked.

Welsh cakes are traditionally served as they are, and always with a strong cup of tea.