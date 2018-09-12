Vanguard gluten-free carrot cake

Photo: Gregor Richardson

Ask a chef reveals the secrets of those supurb dishes you ate in cafes and restaurants and wanted to try yourself.

Makes 11 Texas size muffins

3 medium carrots, grated

1 cup white sugar

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup canola oil

4 eggs

1½ cups almond meal

½ cup rice flour

pinch of salt

3 tsp cinnamon

2 tsp mixed spice

2 tsp ginger

¼ cup orange juice

2 tsp baking soda

Method

Heat the oven to 160degC.

Grate carrots in a food processor with the grating attachment. Empty into a bowl and set aside.

Add white and brown sugars, canola oil and eggs to food processor and mix.

Pour into bowl and add almond meal, rice flour, salt, cinnamon, mixed spice and ginger. Mix.

Dissolve the baking soda in orange juice, stir then add to the rest of the mix.

Add the carrots to the rest of the ingredients and mix to combine (don't mix for too long or the mixture will toughen).

Bake for about 20 minutes.

Recipe requested by Stu Davis. Recipe provided by Vanguard Coffee, Dunedin.

