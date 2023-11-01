Wednesday, 1 November 2023

The best of Central pinot noir

    By Mark Henderson
    Today's line-up would have to be called an extravaganza of Central Otago Pinot Noir, as these are wines that don’t cross my path every day.

    In the case of Coal Pit and Rockburn, these are barrel selections from their Gibbston and Parkburn vineyards: Coal Pit could well have used the Rockburn moniker as it is from their best 7 Barrels.

    With Chard Farm we go to the intricasies and complexities of their individual vineyard sites and I’ve thrown in an older bottle for comparison. This last was sent in error a couple of years ago; I held it back for just such an occasion. Enjoy!

     

    2021 Chard Farm Viper Vineyard Parkburn Pinot Noir 

    Price RRP $90-$95 
    Rating Outstanding 

    Intrigue, a hint of 
    wildness (in a nice way), 
    spices, lead pencil, 
    smoke, fragrant florality. 
    Not a fruit bomb, driven 
    by complexity. Finer 
    boned yet deceptive 
    power lurking, red fruits, 
    savoury, wild herb 
    nuances, great grip and 
    structure backing it all 
    up, long, long finish. 
    Vibrant, composed, 
    elegant, doesn’t "hang it 
    all out there" but seek 
    this and you’ll be 
    rewarded. 

    www.chardfarm.co.nz 

     

    2021 Chard Farm The Tiger Lowburn Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $90-$95 
    Rating Outstanding

    Bonfire embers, 
    smoke, shifting to 
    perfume (violets?), the 
    nose a whisper tight. 
    The palate shifts gear, 
    a lovely, brambly wild 
    herb influence meets 
    youthful fruit, silky 
    mouthfeel, really fine-
    grained tannins, bright 
    acidity lending 
    freshness. Classy and 
    elegant, dancing in the 
    mouth as the palate 
    develops a tingly 
    brightness, the tannins 
    a corset. Long, dry 
    close, serious stuff. 

    www.chardfarm.co.nz 

     

    2019 Coal Pit The Leo Barrel Selection Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $139 
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding 

    Sweet fruit, showing the 
    first hints of 
    development. Steely, 
    minerally, a wisp of 
    warm leather, lifted 
    perfume. Again, ripely 
    fruited, expressed in 
    richness rather than 
    ‘sweetness’, developing 
    a cooling almost minty 
    herb quality, before the 
    engagingly long fruit-
    filled close. A quiet 
    sumptousness, again 
    development, the 
    structure building. 
    Complex and 
    fascinating. 

    www.coalpitwine.com 

     

    2022 Rockburn Eleven Barrels Parkburn Vineyard Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $99 
    Rating Excellent 

    Youthful cherry and 
    raspberry lead, dusty 
    elements the first hints 
    of savoury nuances. 
    Creamy, silky entry, 
    bright ripe fruit, spices, 
    baking spices, a nutty 
    bittersweet note adds 
    contrast. A grainy 
    touch to the texture 
    framing the lovely, 
    long spice inflected 
    close. Not totally 
    coming out to play 
    today but the 
    ingredients are there 
    for the future. 

    www.rockburn.co.nz 

     

    2018 Chard Farm Viper Vineyard Pinot Noir

    Price RRP N/A 
    Rating Excellent

    Colour shift. Perfumed, 
    showing signs of 
    secondary notes, 
    leather, dustiness, 
    earthy tones, umami 
    characters, tar  and 
    roses with time. Silky, 
    bright, vibrant, driven 
    by complexity rather 
    than fruit per se, though 
    the fruit is clearly there. 
    A warm glow on the 
    close as the tannins 
    kick in, the acidity more 
    evident, in a nice place 
    to enjoy, likely some 
    potential too. 

    www.chardfarm.co.nz 

     

    2022 Rockburn Twelve Barrels Gibbston Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $99 
    Rating Outstanding

    Youthful and fragrant 
    nose, cranberry and 
    cooler fruits, minerally, 
    schisty, very attractive, 
    perfume  and dustiness 
    later. Ripely fruited, 
    lighter bodied with an 
    ethereal quality; under 
    that poise surprising 
    depth. Fresh, cool, an 
    almost crunchy quality, 
    nicely balanced 
    tannins & acidity, 
    flowing to a long, long 
    close. Quietly wins you 
    over and draws you 
    back for more. 

    www.rockburn.co.nz 

     

    2021 Chard Farm Eliza Vineyard Bannockburn Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $90-$95 
    Rating Very Good to Excellent 

    Gunflint, struck match, 
    graphite, pencil 
    shavings, an umami 
    quality. That reductive 
    character carries 
    through the wine 
    keeping this relatively 
    tight and firm for now. 
    The fruit a backdrop, 
    the acidity driving the 
    wine, feels like it needs 
    time to flesh out. Loved 
    the ’20 of this, but this 
    is standoffish and hard 
    to judge today, it is 
    crying out for time. 

    www.chardfarm.co.nz 

     

    2021 Chard Farm Mason Vineyard Parkburn Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $90-$95 
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding 

    Umami qualities, river 
    stones, a darker, more 
    brooding aspect, spiced 
    fruit nicely supporting 
    this, building perfume as 
    it opens. Plays that 
    knife-edge ripeness 
    card so well, ripe, rich 
    yet not at all ‘sweet’. 
    Graphite, earthy 
    touches, super tannic 
    backbone begins to 
    strut its stuff. Fine, 
    elegant, approachability, 
    yet there’s more to 
    come here with time. 

    www.chardfarm.co.nz 