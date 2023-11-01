The best of Central pinot noir

Today's line-up would have to be called an extravaganza of Central Otago Pinot Noir, as these are wines that don’t cross my path every day.

In the case of Coal Pit and Rockburn, these are barrel selections from their Gibbston and Parkburn vineyards: Coal Pit could well have used the Rockburn moniker as it is from their best 7 Barrels.

With Chard Farm we go to the intricasies and complexities of their individual vineyard sites and I’ve thrown in an older bottle for comparison. This last was sent in error a couple of years ago; I held it back for just such an occasion. Enjoy!

2021 Chard Farm Viper Vineyard Parkburn Pinot Noir

PriceRating

Intrigue, a hint of

wildness (in a nice way),

spices, lead pencil,

smoke, fragrant florality.

Not a fruit bomb, driven

by complexity. Finer

boned yet deceptive

power lurking, red fruits,

savoury, wild herb

nuances, great grip and

structure backing it all

up, long, long finish.

Vibrant, composed,

elegant, doesn’t "hang it

all out there" but seek

this and you’ll be

rewarded.

www.chardfarm.co.nz

2021 Chard Farm The Tiger Lowburn Pinot Noir

PriceRating

Bonfire embers,

smoke, shifting to

perfume (violets?), the

nose a whisper tight.

The palate shifts gear,

a lovely, brambly wild

herb influence meets

youthful fruit, silky

mouthfeel, really fine-

grained tannins, bright

acidity lending

freshness. Classy and

elegant, dancing in the

mouth as the palate

develops a tingly

brightness, the tannins

a corset. Long, dry

close, serious stuff.

www.chardfarm.co.nz

2019 Coal Pit The Leo Barrel Selection Pinot Noir

PriceRating

Sweet fruit, showing the

first hints of

development. Steely,

minerally, a wisp of

warm leather, lifted

perfume. Again, ripely

fruited, expressed in

richness rather than

‘sweetness’, developing

a cooling almost minty

herb quality, before the

engagingly long fruit-

filled close. A quiet

sumptousness, again

development, the

structure building.

Complex and

fascinating.

www.coalpitwine.com

2022 Rockburn Eleven Barrels Parkburn Vineyard Pinot Noir

PriceRating

Youthful cherry and

raspberry lead, dusty

elements the first hints

of savoury nuances.

Creamy, silky entry,

bright ripe fruit, spices,

baking spices, a nutty

bittersweet note adds

contrast. A grainy

touch to the texture

framing the lovely,

long spice inflected

close. Not totally

coming out to play

today but the

ingredients are there

for the future.

www.rockburn.co.nz

2018 Chard Farm Viper Vineyard Pinot Noir

PriceRating

Colour shift. Perfumed,

showing signs of

secondary notes,

leather, dustiness,

earthy tones, umami

characters, tar and

roses with time. Silky,

bright, vibrant, driven

by complexity rather

than fruit per se, though

the fruit is clearly there.

A warm glow on the

close as the tannins

kick in, the acidity more

evident, in a nice place

to enjoy, likely some

potential too.

www.chardfarm.co.nz

2022 Rockburn Twelve Barrels Gibbston Pinot Noir

PriceRating

Youthful and fragrant

nose, cranberry and

cooler fruits, minerally,

schisty, very attractive,

perfume and dustiness

later. Ripely fruited,

lighter bodied with an

ethereal quality; under

that poise surprising

depth. Fresh, cool, an

almost crunchy quality,

nicely balanced

tannins & acidity,

flowing to a long, long

close. Quietly wins you

over and draws you

back for more.

www.rockburn.co.nz

2021 Chard Farm Eliza Vineyard Bannockburn Pinot Noir

PriceRating

Gunflint, struck match,

graphite, pencil

shavings, an umami

quality. That reductive

character carries

through the wine

keeping this relatively

tight and firm for now.

The fruit a backdrop,

the acidity driving the

wine, feels like it needs

time to flesh out. Loved

the ’20 of this, but this

is standoffish and hard

to judge today, it is

crying out for time.

www.chardfarm.co.nz

2021 Chard Farm Mason Vineyard Parkburn Pinot Noir

PriceRating

Umami qualities, river

stones, a darker, more

brooding aspect, spiced

fruit nicely supporting

this, building perfume as

it opens. Plays that

knife-edge ripeness

card so well, ripe, rich

yet not at all ‘sweet’.

Graphite, earthy

touches, super tannic

backbone begins to

strut its stuff. Fine,

elegant, approachability,

yet there’s more to

come here with time.

www.chardfarm.co.nz