Contest tests mettle

In early October, 14 local (one even drove from Bannockburn for the event) wine enthusiasts gathered at the home of last year’s winner, David Tasker, for the annual, hotly contested, Blind Chicken wine options contest. When the contestants were seated and waiting for the starter’s gun the tension was palpable (actually, I’m just making that up for dramatic effect), as they readied their palates for the contest ahead.

David mixed classic wine choices with a couple of fiendish, yet true-to-style options; all testing the mettle of the participants. Leaping to the front on the first wine, and never bettered, the honours went to Roger Swift who took the title with a magnificent score of 39/45. Roger gets bragging rights for a year and will host next year’s iteration. Yours truly stumbled on wine 1 but came through to finish second on 37 points with Alastair McLaren and Brendon Woodford joint third on 35.

Roger’s win makes him the 11th person to hold the title, a reminder of the depth of experience among the contestants.

Roam Central 2025

A heads-up to let you know about the return of the Roam Central event on the weekend of February 15 and 16. This will be a packed two days with more than 25 wineries from across the length and breadth of Central taking part and pouring their wines, along with lunches, dinners, presentations and more hosted across the region.

Saturday offers a choice of four tantalising collaborative wine experiences (I’d be hard-pressed to choose as they all look amazing!) followed by a welcome dinner. Sunday unfurls with two thought-provoking formal presentations, followed by lunch in the vines and a grand tasting of the attending wineries in the Amisfield barrel hall, with the finale dinner party to conclude the weekend.

Putting all that into just one paragraph almost does it a disservice as there is SO much to take in. To find out more go to www.roamcentral.co.nz. Ticket releases are to be staggered, with the full Weekend Explorer Pass the first on offer.

Price RRP $30

Rating Excellent

The nose bounds out of the glass, freshly crushed grapes, rose petal, Turkish delight, jasmine, all about the perfumed aromatics.

Continues the theme, fat & supple, a touch of underlying sweetness but drier than the nose might infer.

A wisp of bitter almond gives lovely contrast on the finish. Heart-on-its- sleeve stuff crying out to be broached and revelled in.

www.pegasusbay.com

Price RRP $45 375ml

Rating Excellent

Flower petals, roses, quite floral, a hint of golden syrup.

That golden syrup- like aspect the backbone around which rose & char- grilled orange revolve.

Rich, fat, touches of barley sugar and burnt caramel, spicy with lovely viscosity, a wisp of spirit on the finish and tingly freshness.

Develops rich creaminess more and more.

Rather fun.

www.pegasusbay.com

Price RRP $45 375ml

Rating Excellent to Outstanding

Pungent nose of musk & smoke from the botrytis, a saline aspect, marzipan & fruit cake joining, perfume, a sense of richness, pea-pod later.

The palate delivers the sweetness, powerful and intense, filling the mouth, rich but superbly balanced, not at all OTT.

Touches of pea-pod & green herb add freshness, with a very long finish.

A wine to luxuriate in.

www.pegasusbay.com