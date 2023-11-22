Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Fruits of a long overdue visit to the bargain basement

    By Mark Henderson
    I’ve had a few columns recently that have pushed the boat out price-wise, so a visit to the "bread and butter" wine aisles at the supermarket seemed long overdue.

    I’m fortunate to have Raj as the wine manager at my local supermarket. He’s a top bloke and knows about what he stocks, which can be a rare thing at the supermarket.

    Raj is happy to offer suggestions from his own experience and customer feedback, which had an input into my selections.

    These are all wines which were on special at $12-$13.

    2020 Taylors Promised Land Shiraz

    Price Promo $11.99 
    Rating Very good 

    Perfume, cherry, oak 
    scents, earthy 
    touches. Bright, 
    fresh, clean, there’s 
    good flavour depth 
    here focusing on red 
    fruits and charry 
    touches, raspberry 
    evolving with time. 
    An honest wine, 
    ripely fruited with 
    pleasingly zest 
    acidity keeping this 
    fresh and generous 
    for its price. A little 
    firmer with aeration, 
    even better with food 
    and good friends. 

    www.taylorswines.com.au 

    2021 Jacob’s Creek Reserve Shiraz

    Price Promo $11.99
    Rating Excellent  

    Immediate richness 
    evident, plum, 
    licorice, fragrance, 
    good fruit intensity 
    too. Continues the 
    journey on the palate 
    with clear fruit depth 
    in the plum and 
    blackberry spectrum, 
    picking up a little 
    leafy, minty 
    influence. A depth of 
    flavour that punches 
    above its weight, 
    rising above its price 
    point. Balance, depth, 
    structure, nicely done 
    and vfm. 

    www.jacobscreek.com 

    2021 Yalumba Y Series Shiraz Viognier

    Price Promo $12.99 
    Rating Very good to excellent 

    Fragrant nose, red 
    fruits, a little 
    dustiness, oak 
    spices, sweetly 
    fruited lift, vanilla with 
    time. An engaging 
    lightness of touch to 
    this, certainly plenty 
    of fruit depth yet 
    liveliness too, enough 
    chewiness to give it 
    interest with earthy 
    touches, growing 
    spiciness and oak 
    sweetness a foil to 
    the fruit. Not trying to 
    be a bruiser, but 
    good flavour depth. 

    www.yalumba.com 

    2022 Taylors Promised Land Pinot Noir

    Price Promo $11.99 
    Rating Good

    Notes of fruit 
    lozenge, cherry and 
    licorice, oak scents 
    creep in with time. 
    Quite sweet on the 
    palate with candied 
    fruits and 
    confectionery to the 
    fore. Lighter bodied 
    befitting the grape 
    variety, not 
    particularly complex 
    but clean and well 
    made. It’s a little too 
    sweet for my palate 
    but an honest wine 
    for the money. 

    www.taylorswines.com.au 

    2021 Jacob’s Creek Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

    Price Promo $11.99 
    Rating Very good   

    Interesting nose 
    suggesting depth, 
    graphite, tobacco, fruit 
    neatly in the supporting 
    role. Blackcurrant, 
    darker fruited, rich and 
    somewhat brooding, 
    the palate quite chewy, 
    grippy tannins framing 
    the close. Less 
    immediately generous 
    but would be a good 
    food choice, bbq 
    meats a splendid foil to 
    the tannins. Fleshes 
    out nicely with 
    aeration.  

    www.jacobscreek.com 

    2021 Yalumba Y Series Tempranillo

    Price Promo $12.99 
    Rating Very good to excellent 

    Some elegance to the 
    nose, red-fruited, 
    spices, lifted and 
    fragrant, appealing. 
    Attractively medium-
    weight, ripe yet dry, 
    lead pencil and black 
    tea notes lending a 
    dry, chewy quality to 
    the finish before the 
    fruit sweeps in 
    cosseting the tannins. 
    Comes across as 
    more serious rather 
    than "cuddly" and 
    grows very nicely with 
    air-time. Nicely done 
    for the money. 

    www.yalumba.com