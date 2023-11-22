Fruits of a long overdue visit to the bargain basement

I’ve had a few columns recently that have pushed the boat out price-wise, so a visit to the "bread and butter" wine aisles at the supermarket seemed long overdue.

I’m fortunate to have Raj as the wine manager at my local supermarket. He’s a top bloke and knows about what he stocks, which can be a rare thing at the supermarket.

Raj is happy to offer suggestions from his own experience and customer feedback, which had an input into my selections.

These are all wines which were on special at $12-$13.

2020 Taylors Promised Land Shiraz

PriceRating

Perfume, cherry, oak

scents, earthy

touches. Bright,

fresh, clean, there’s

good flavour depth

here focusing on red

fruits and charry

touches, raspberry

evolving with time.

An honest wine,

ripely fruited with

pleasingly zest

acidity keeping this

fresh and generous

for its price. A little

firmer with aeration,

even better with food

and good friends.

www.taylorswines.com.au

2021 Jacob’s Creek Reserve Shiraz

PriceRating

Immediate richness

evident, plum,

licorice, fragrance,

good fruit intensity

too. Continues the

journey on the palate

with clear fruit depth

in the plum and

blackberry spectrum,

picking up a little

leafy, minty

influence. A depth of

flavour that punches

above its weight,

rising above its price

point. Balance, depth,

structure, nicely done

and vfm.

www.jacobscreek.com

2021 Yalumba Y Series Shiraz Viognier

PriceRating

Fragrant nose, red

fruits, a little

dustiness, oak

spices, sweetly

fruited lift, vanilla with

time. An engaging

lightness of touch to

this, certainly plenty

of fruit depth yet

liveliness too, enough

chewiness to give it

interest with earthy

touches, growing

spiciness and oak

sweetness a foil to

the fruit. Not trying to

be a bruiser, but

good flavour depth.

www.yalumba.com

2022 Taylors Promised Land Pinot Noir

PriceRating

Notes of fruit

lozenge, cherry and

licorice, oak scents

creep in with time.

Quite sweet on the

palate with candied

fruits and

confectionery to the

fore. Lighter bodied

befitting the grape

variety, not

particularly complex

but clean and well

made. It’s a little too

sweet for my palate

but an honest wine

for the money.

www.taylorswines.com.au

2021 Jacob’s Creek Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

PriceRating

Interesting nose

suggesting depth,

graphite, tobacco, fruit

neatly in the supporting

role. Blackcurrant,

darker fruited, rich and

somewhat brooding,

the palate quite chewy,

grippy tannins framing

the close. Less

immediately generous

but would be a good

food choice, bbq

meats a splendid foil to

the tannins. Fleshes

out nicely with

aeration.

www.jacobscreek.com

2021 Yalumba Y Series Tempranillo

PriceRating

Some elegance to the

nose, red-fruited,

spices, lifted and

fragrant, appealing.

Attractively medium-

weight, ripe yet dry,

lead pencil and black

tea notes lending a

dry, chewy quality to

the finish before the

fruit sweeps in

cosseting the tannins.

Comes across as

more serious rather

than "cuddly" and

grows very nicely with

air-time. Nicely done

for the money.

www.yalumba.com