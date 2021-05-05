Get ready for a celebration

For all its many devotees, every day can be a sauvignon blanc day given its accessibility, affordability and sheer all-around drinkability.

However, if you did need a little bit of a reminder, Friday is officially Sauvignon Blanc Day.

Wineries across the land will be busy on social media, while consumers will be luxuriating in old favourites or discovering new ones.

Marlborough remains the undisputed powerhouse for the variety, but you can revel in wines from across the land. Here’s a few suggestions.

2020 Main Divide North Canterbury sauvignon blanc

Price: $20.99Rating: Excellent

A waft of fruit jube and

tropical fruit with ripe

gooseberry lurking, time

releases dried herb/grassy

notes, stony minerality and

bonfire smoke. A lovely

brightness to this, zesty,

fresh and crisp, a sweet

fruit core, yet finishing

dry. Nicely balanced and

with a lot of all round

appeal. This is right in the

slot to be enjoyed now.

www.maindivide.com

2020 Villa Maria Earth Garden Organic Marlborough sauvignon blanc

Price: $19.99Rating: Very good toexcellent

Playing in a different flavour

spectrum with green bean,

pea pod citrus and smoke,

with tangy gooseberry

notes evolving. Rich in

texture with hints of pea,

asparagus and red

capsicum in the mouth.

While the fruit is ripe,

there’s a delectable cool

core running through

this. The flavours swell

with a lip-smacking

tanginess on the finish.

www.villamaria.co.nz

2020 Giesen Marlborough sauvignon blanc

Price: $14.99Rating: Very good toexcellent

Subtle, but attractive nose

offering gooseberry, cut

grass and citrus, adding a

sweetly fruited Jelly bean

note with aeration. Starts

off soft and supple before

the acidity races in, giving

this real drive, balanced

by the fruit pastille-like

sweet fruit. This opens up

really nicely, emphasising

the classic gooseberry

and grassy notes with a

lively close. Lots of

appeal at a good price.

www.giesen.co.nz

2020 Invivo X Sarah Jessica Parker Marlborough sauvignon blanc

Price: $19.99Rating: Excellent

Vibrant and punchy nose of

sweat, green bean, pea pod

and cut grass. These

characters continue on the

palate, adding tropical fruit

nuances and lime.

Excellent depth of

flavour that fills the

mouth, richly textured

with refreshing acidity

neatly complementing it.

Capsicum and

gooseberry notes grow,

vibrancy here with a long

carry. A rewarding drop.

www.invivowines.com

2019 Domain Road Bannockburn sauvignon blanc

Price: $23Rating: Very good toexcellent

Intriguing nose of crushed

leaf/herbs, florality, a talc-

like sweet fragrance and

white peach. A rush of

acidity gives this a cool

feel, backed by the fruit

sweetness and herbs as

the flavours continue to

build. Develops an

appealingly crunchy

texture with green bean

and citrus notes. This

may diverge from your

typical sav, but offers

complexity and interest.

www.domainroad.co.nz

2020 Hunters Home Block Marlborough sauvignon blanc

Price: $29.90Rating: Excellent

A smoky nuance, sweat,

green capsicum,

gooseberry and florality.

Racy front palate adding

warm baguette and fruit

jube aspects. Deceptive

power to this, not at all

overstated, with its

creamy texture and

flavour depth filling the

mouth creating good

palate interest and a long

finish. I suspect this will

be equally good as an

aperitif or with food.

www.hunters.co.nz