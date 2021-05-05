Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Get ready for a celebration

    By Mark Henderson
    For all its many devotees, every day can be a sauvignon blanc day given its accessibility, affordability and sheer all-around drinkability.

    However, if you did need a little bit of a reminder, Friday is officially Sauvignon Blanc Day.

    Wineries across the land will be busy on social media, while consumers will be luxuriating in old favourites or discovering new ones.

    Marlborough remains the undisputed powerhouse for the variety, but you can revel in wines from across the land. Here’s a few suggestions.

    2020 Main Divide North Canterbury sauvignon blanc

    Price: $20.99
    Rating: Excellent

    A waft of fruit jube and
    tropical fruit with ripe
    gooseberry lurking, time
    releases dried herb/grassy
    notes, stony minerality and
    bonfire smoke. A lovely
    brightness to this, zesty,
    fresh and crisp, a sweet
    fruit core, yet finishing
    dry. Nicely balanced and
    with a lot of all round
    appeal. This is right in the
    slot to be enjoyed now.

    www.maindivide.com

    2020 Villa Maria Earth Garden Organic Marlborough sauvignon blanc

    Price: $19.99
    Rating: Very good to
    excellent

    Playing in a different flavour
    spectrum with green bean,
    pea pod citrus and smoke,
    with tangy gooseberry
    notes evolving. Rich in
    texture with hints of pea,
    asparagus and red
    capsicum in the mouth.
    While the fruit is ripe,
    there’s a delectable cool
    core running through
    this. The flavours swell
    with a lip-smacking
    tanginess on the finish.

    www.villamaria.co.nz

    2020 Giesen Marlborough sauvignon blanc

    Price: $14.99
    Rating: Very good to
    excellent

    Subtle, but attractive nose
    offering gooseberry, cut
    grass and citrus, adding a
    sweetly fruited Jelly bean
    note with aeration. Starts
    off soft and supple before
    the acidity races in, giving
    this real drive, balanced
    by the fruit pastille-like
    sweet fruit. This opens up
    really nicely, emphasising
    the classic gooseberry
    and grassy notes with a
    lively close. Lots of
    appeal at a good price.

    www.giesen.co.nz

    2020 Invivo X Sarah Jessica Parker Marlborough sauvignon blanc

    Price: $19.99
    Rating: Excellent

    Vibrant and punchy nose of
    sweat, green bean, pea pod
    and cut grass. These
    characters continue on the
    palate, adding tropical fruit
    nuances and lime.
    Excellent depth of
    flavour that fills the
    mouth, richly textured
    with refreshing acidity
    neatly complementing it.
    Capsicum and
    gooseberry notes grow,
    vibrancy here with a long
    carry. A rewarding drop.

    www.invivowines.com

    2019 Domain Road Bannockburn sauvignon blanc

    Price: $23
    Rating: Very good to
    excellent

    Intriguing nose of crushed
    leaf/herbs, florality, a talc-
    like sweet fragrance and
    white peach. A rush of
    acidity gives this a cool
    feel, backed by the fruit
    sweetness and herbs as
    the flavours continue to
    build. Develops an
    appealingly crunchy
    texture with green bean
    and citrus notes. This
    may diverge from your
    typical sav, but offers
    complexity and interest.

    www.domainroad.co.nz

    2020 Hunters Home Block Marlborough sauvignon blanc

    Price: $29.90
    Rating: Excellent

    A smoky nuance, sweat,
    green capsicum,
    gooseberry and florality.
    Racy front palate adding
    warm baguette and fruit
    jube aspects. Deceptive
    power to this, not at all
    overstated, with its
    creamy texture and
    flavour depth filling the
    mouth creating good
    palate interest and a long
    finish. I suspect this will
    be equally good as an
    aperitif or with food.

    www.hunters.co.nz

     

