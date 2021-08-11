Women in fore in winemaker contest

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Fully seven of the eight contestants in this year’s Central Otago leg of the Corteva Young Viticulturalist competition were women, building on a trend that has been growing for some years.
Congratulations to Katrina Jackson, of Chard Farm, who is this year’s winner.
Congratulations also to Nina Downer, from Felton Road, who came second and Annabel Wylie, from Grape Vision, who was third. Kudos to all who took part.
Jackson will go on to represent Central Otago at the National Final in August in Marlborough where in another first, four out of the six contestants will be women. She will be competing for some amazing prizes including a Hyundai Kona for a year, an Ecotrellis travel grant, an educational visit to Australia with Corteva, Bahco golden secateurs and other cash prizes.
The winner will also go on to represent the wine industry in the Young Horticulturist of the Year competition in November.
2020 Valli Waitaki Vineyard North Otago Riesling
Rating Excellent to Outstanding
Complex nose of honey, anise, red apple, grape jelly and green gage plum. Racy, vibrant palate, the acidity crisp yet totally in tune with the fruit
weight, apple, grape, honey and fruit pastille to the fore. Fruit sweetness, yet dry, adding a touch of fruit pithy chewiness to the texture. Intensity
without heaviness, already drinking superbly, with a future ahead.
www.valliwine.com
2019 Misha’s Vineyard Lyric Central Otago Riesling
Rating Excellent
Fragrant nose of straw, apple, lime and a fleeting wisp of ‘‘jet fuel’’ reminiscent of some Clare Valley wines. Richly textural entry builds
the framework, before the acidity races in. Grows with aeration. Dry, yes, but not searingly so, flitting between spices, stewed apple, lime cordial and dry honey. A nice rendition of a drier style.