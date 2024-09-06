Aotearoa Festival of Architecture activities

The Aotearoa Festival of Architecture returns this month with a variety of events in Otago and Southland.

Organised by Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects, the festival includes the following activities:

Dunedin

Otago Polytechnic architectural photography exhibition

September 16 to 22 at 115 Anzac Ave.

Celebrating the creativity of photographers who have captured the essence of architectural brilliance in the past year.

Pecha Kucha Ōtepoti Dunedin

September 18 at 6.30pm at Dunedin Public Art Gallery (entry via upper carpark, 30 Moray Pl).

Bringing together architects, artists, urban designers, heritage developers and others in a quick-fire 20×20 format, this event will explore Dunedin’s architecture, urban issues, culture, heritage and sustainability. Doors open at 6pm. Free entry.

Ted McCoy Lecture Series

September 19 at 6.30pm at Otago Polytechnic School of Architecture, Owheo Building, 115 Anzac Ave.

Presented by Jeremy McLeod, director of award-winning Melbourne studio Breathe Architecture, this free lecture focuses on the role of the architect in housing. McLeod considers how the profession can use design as a weapon for good to build a better future by leading the way, instigating positive change in the creation of housing and advocating for both the people and the planet.

Queenstown

Be Present and Sketch

September 17, 5.30pm to 7pm at Yonder.

Hosted by Ella, the person behind The Perch, who will provide materials and inspiration. Free entry for all ages.

Ted McCoy Lecture Series

September 20 at 6.30pm, at Crowne Plaza, 93 Beach St.

Presented by Jeremy McLeod, director of award-winning Melbourne studio Breathe Architecture (see above). DJ TEO will perform a two-hour set after the lecture.

Wānaka

Movie screening, Maurice and I

September 23, 5.30pm to 9pm, at Cinema Paradiso

An opportunity to connect with professionals in the architecture and building industry. A $10 fee includes the film screening and pre-movie nibbles.

Registrations are required for some events. For more information, go to www.nzia.co.nz/festival/southern-events-2024/.