Aviary still a popular daily destination

Sid, the Sulphur Crested Cockatoo, offers a stone to a member of the public at the Dunedin Botanic Garden aviary.PHOTO: GABRIEL LINDSAY

"Sid" the Sulphur Crested Cockatoo has noticed a reduction in his adoring fan base over the past few weeks.

He has decided that hole digging and stone offerings just aren’t as fun when people are not around to watch him and stubbornly concluded that spending more time in his cosy feeding area is far more exciting. On the daily feed-out his greetings to staff are much more enthusiastic with head bobbing and chatterings of “would you like a cup of tea” before confidently propping himself up on the feed trolley while the rest of the birds are fed.

For all the birds the breeding season is finished. They’re getting ready to settle in for winter with lots of moulting and nice new replacement feathers growing before the cold hits.

The last three kaka chicks have weaned off their parents and are up to mischief every minute of the day. They are ready for release but will need to wait a bit longer now until Orokonui reopens.

Naturally the aviary is still a popular destination during locals’ walks at the botanic garden over this Level 3 period but do remember not to linger and to keep your distance from others. You may have to wait your turn to view the birds and for everyone’s safety you must please avoid touching the aviary wire or handrails and sitting on benches as this helps us all to stay safe.

Garden Life is produced by Dunedin Botanic Garden.