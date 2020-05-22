Bold profile, stunning views

There's a good reason this Wanaka home has such a bold profile.

It’s design was all about capitalising on the stunning views while also maintaining privacy.

Another influence was the challenging, wedge-shaped site that is bordered on two sides by suburban streets, says architect Barry Condon, of Condon Scott Architects.

While the winged roof leads the eye out to the mountains and lake beyond, the body of the house provides both a windbreak and a visual barrier.

"The dynamic design directs the observer’s view towards the alpine panorama ahead, allowing the homeowners to enjoy their space without the sense of being overlooked."

Designed as a holiday home, the 290sq m West Meadows property is likely to become a permanent family home in the future.

Th house presents a bold mask to the street. Photos: SIMON DEVITT

Two types of cedar cladding, with a dark and a warm stain, define the lines of the windows and the roof. Raw board-formed concrete contrasts with the softness of the timber and both materials spill into the interior, providing a visual consistency inside and out.

From the foyer at the rear of the house, the roof drops down, then rises again in an act of compression and expansion.

Living spaces and bedrooms are located in the sun-soaked northern wing, where the view is at its best. The bunkroom and garage are in the southern part of the home, which was built by NLB Ltd. The two wings are connected by a glazed gallery.

Stacking sliders open to sheltered courtyards and a board-formed concrete outdoor fireplace for cooler nights. The front deck also flows easily from the living area, with the French oak floorboards appearing to merge with the kwila decking.

The curved exterior walls are a response to the site’s unusual shape, softening the transition between the mostly perpendicular walls and the angled wall on the boundary.

The house is all about the surrounding scenery, says Condon, whose firm also designed the Wanaka Community Hub, which opened late last year.

"As soon as you walk in the front door, you get a glimpse of it down the end of the gallery, then you get drawn into the living space and the whole view opens up in front of you."